As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers… but also soybeans, corn, carrots, and the list goes on! Spring is an exciting time for farmers both big and small. All of the ideas planned over the winter are able to be put into motion, with the dream of an upcoming harvest.
While the season brings excitement, it’s also important to keep in mind the following tips to be sure you have a safe planting season!
1-Take breaks, hydrate and refuel, and get plenty of rest
Whether you will be planting hundreds of acres with a tractor and implements or your backyard garden plot, this tip applies. Mistakes or injuries can be more likely if you are not operating at your best. It can be tough to squeeze in all your field work when Mother Nature makes it difficult, but be sure to make that time to take care of yourself.
2-Be mindful of your movement
Riding on an uncomfortable tractor seat, lifting heavy bags of seed or soil, or leaning over a raised bed, likely won’t cause issues in the short term, but filling your spring months with repetitive movements may result in long term, painful issues. Making sure you are using proper technique with each chore, using tools as they are intended, or adding ergonomic supports to seats and tools can help keep you feeling great all season long.
3-Monitor your sun exposure
After spending a long Wisconsin winter inside or under warm layers, it’s understandable to want to shed those layers and soak up the sunshine. It’s a good practice to limit your direct sun exposure, especially during the middle of the day. It’s typically not possible to avoid all sun exposure and those are times applying sunscreen or skin products with SPF or wearing clothing with a UPF rating are crucial.
4-Be aware of your environment
The sun isn’t the only potentially harmful environmental factor. Insects, plants, and animals are also emerging after long winters. Put on an insect repellent to help manage mosquitos, ticks, flies, or other biting insects. Wear long pants, tall socks, and long sleeves if walking through areas with tall plants to give additional insect protection and to protect from irritating plants like poison ivy, stinging nettles, and more. Depending on your region, various animal risks may be present as well. Reptiles, including snakes, like to come out in the early spring to warm in the sunshine but at other times may hide under rocks, firewood piles, or other flat surfaces. Lift items off the ground using a stick, fencepost, or other tool to keep your distance. Larger animals may be extra aggressive in the spring when protecting newborn young or looking for food after winter. Make noise when out in less populated areas and keep your distance whenever possible.
5-Be alert on the roadways
The busy spring season means an increase in farm implements on the roadways, similar to fall harvest time. Always be alert while driving whether you are in your personal vehicle or in the tractor. Road shoulders may be especially soft after snow melt and spring rains so getting out of the main travel lane is not always an option. Remain patient, keep a good separation between vehicles, and be sure seatbelts are always in use. Only pass in passing zones when you are certain it is safe to do so.