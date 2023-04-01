Taylor_Schaefer

Taylor Schaefer, the 75th Alice in Dairyland.

 SutterChase Studios

As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers… but also soybeans, corn, carrots, and the list goes on! Spring is an exciting time for farmers both big and small. All of the ideas planned over the winter are able to be put into motion, with the dream of an upcoming harvest.

While the season brings excitement, it’s also important to keep in mind the following tips to be sure you have a safe planting season!