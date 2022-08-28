Farm

Baby spinach plants sprouting in a garden bed after harvesting onions.

 Laura Berlage

Already, the sun is rising noticeably later and setting markedly sooner. The angle of the light has changed, as well, and nature is showing plenty of signs that she is preparing for autumn a little earlier than usual.

At our busy hummingbird feeders at Farmstead Creamery, the adults have just left to start their migration, while the juveniles remain to tank up for the long trip ahead. Last year, the adults stayed until Labor Day, with the youngsters hanging around another two weeks. That doesn’t appear to be the schedule this year! With spring coming later than usual this year, and the hummingbirds arriving two weeks after their usual Mother’s Day appointment, it’s been a short season for them.

