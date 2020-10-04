Wisconsin is expecting a record corn yield this year, according to Greg Bussler, Wisconsin state statistician with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
In Wisconsin, corn is expected to yield 182 bushels per acre, up 1 bushel from last month and up 16 bushels from 2019, Bussler said during the Sept. 24 Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Board meeting. Production is forecast at 528 million bushels.
U.S. corn production is forecasted to increase 10 percent from last year to 14.9 billion bushels. Based on conditions as of Sept. 1, yields are expected to average 178.5 bushels per acre, up 11.1 bushels from 2019, Bussler said.
Soybean production in Wisconsin is expected to reach 110 million bushels.
“If realized, this would be a new record yield high for Wisconsin,” Bussler said.
Soybean yield is forecasted at 54.0 bushels per acre, up 7 bushels from last year. If realized, Bussler said, it would be the second highest per-acre yield on record for Wisconsin.
U.S. soybean yield is expected to average 51.9 bushels per acre up 4.5 bushels from last year. Production is forecasted at a record 4.31 billion bushels.
Corn in July came in at $3.05 per bushel, down 93 cents from July 2019. Soybeans were $8.36 per bushel, up 5 cents from the previous July. Alfalfa hay was $163 per ton, down $4 per ton from last July.
In July, Wisconsin milk production totaled 2.62 billion pounds, up 1% over the previous July. Milk production in the 24 major states totaled 17.8 billion pounds, 1.5% more than the previous year.
As of Sept. 1, Wisconsin had 7,026 milk cow herds, down 533 herds from September 2019.
Milk price for July was $22.30 per hundredweight, $3.50 a hundredweight higher than July 2019. The U.S. price for July was $20.50.
Wisconsin farm production expenditures totaled $10.6 billion in 2019, an increase of 5% from the 2018 total expenditures. Feed accounted for the largest single production expense in Wisconsin and accounted for 20% of the total. The second largest expense category was farm services and accounted for 14% of the total.
In 2020, the value of all land and buildings on farms in Wisconsin averaged $4,850 per acre, down $100 per acre from 2019. Wisconsin cropland value in 2020 was $4,770 per acre, down $80 from a year ago. Cropland cash rent paid to Wisconsin landlords in 2020 averaged $146 per acre, up $4 from 2019.
Wisconsin had 16,000 honeybee operations with five or more colonies as of Jan. 1, 3% below the number of colonies on Jan. 1, 2019.
Varroa mites were the number one stressor for operations with five or more colonies since January 2019, Bussler said.
“Producers reported that varroa mites affected 9% of Wisconsin’s honey bee colonies for the January-March 2020 quarter,” he said.
DATCP budget
DATCP submitted it’s budget request for $108 million to Gov. Tony Evers’ office in late September.
The request was for a 1.3% increase over the current fiscal year budget. The request included $30 million for general purpose revenue, up from $29 million in the current fiscal year. DATCP also requested funding to make permanent a couple positions that were created as limited-term and for continuing mental health assistance for farmers.
In July, Evers requested state agencies cut $250 million from their current budgets to make up for losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. In late September, his administration announced that state agencies would be returning $300 million to the state budget.