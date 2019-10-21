Farmers across the state and around the country continue to deal with accumulating stressors, including trade wars, low milk and crop prices, crop losses and foreclosures. In Wisconsin, hundreds of dairy farms are now closing every year.
As the number of farmers in crisis across the state seems likely to increase and concerns over the suicide rate among farmers grow, those who work with farmers, have connections with farmers or are simply available and willing to help are being offered free training to help prevent suicides and assist farmers during crises.
Pepin County’s upcoming QPR — Question, Persuade, Refer — training sessions are set to focus on preventing suicide in the local farming community in particular.
QPR training, sometimes referred to as the CPR of suicide prevention, aims to offer a simple, evidence-based process that anyone can learn to use to help save the life of someone thinking about suicide.
Those who are trained in QPR learn to spot warning signs and start conversations with those at risk; assist those people in seeking help; and make referrals to providers and resources who can help further.
In a collaborative statement from Durand radio station WRDN, Pepin County Public Health, QPR trainer Michelle Larson and Pepin County Human Services regarding their upcoming classes, they noted that “farming is one of the occupations at highest risk for suicide worldwide.”
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services plans to release a new report, “Suicide in Wisconsin: Impact and Response,” which addresses suicide statistics and prevention efforts in the state, later this year.
According to the upcoming report’s preview, 918 Wisconsin residents died by suicide in 2017.
Although the report preview does not specifically address the suicide rate among farmers, it does state that the rate of suicide from 2013-2017 was “significantly higher” in rural counties (as opposed to urban/suburban counties).
“Farmers often will not reach out for help and may not have ready access to mental health professionals,” according to the statement from those behind the Pepin County training. This makes suicide prevention a community problem that requires community solutions, they said.
As farmers tend to be an independent group and asking for help is sometimes seen as a sign of weakness, they may often feel as if they are all alone, leading to or exacerbating mental or physical disorders, according to the statement.
The Pepin County QPR sessions are therefore aimed at those who work with or have regular contact with farmers and who are in the prime position to see and identify the first signs of a farmer who is struggling. With proper training, those individuals can be prepared to implement the QPR “chain of survival” and work to prevent suicide or other life-threatening diseases.
The Pepin County sessions came about due to concern from Brian Winnekins, president of the WRDN radio station, who turned to the Pepin County Public Health Department several months ago when he saw farmer mental health as an issue that was bound to get worse.
Winnekins explained the factors he saw contributing farmers’ stress and anxiety to the Public Health Department, and earlier this year a collaboration between WRDN, Pepin County Public Health and Pepin County Human Services brought about a town hall on the farm crisis this May.
Because farmers had always supported Winnekins with his radio station, "I had to find a way to help them now during their time of need," Winnekins said.
After learning of what another county did with QPR training and listening to farmers’ stories at the town hall, the entities behind the town hall determined that Pepin County should and could offer the training as well. They connected with Larson, a trainer who offered to provide QPR training for free, as she also wanted to get this information out to the farming community.
Pepin County’s sessions will both occur on Nov. 19. A Durand session will run from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Government Center County Board Room. A Pepin session will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Pepin Village Hall.
Those interested in attending Pepin County’s sessions are asked to register by calling 715-672-8941 (extension 160) or emailing lheit@co.pepin.wi.us.
Two sessions in southern Wisconsin aimed at ag-business professionals are also scheduled to be offered in the coming weeks.
Those sessions will be held on two separate dates at two separate locations, both from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Oct. 31 at Green County Justice Center in Monroe and Nov. 4 at the Lyman F. Anderson Center in Madison. Registration for these training sessions is limited to 30 attendees per session.
Register for the Monroe session by calling Extension Green County at 608-328-9440 or emailing jackie.mccarville@wisc.edu. Register for the Madison session by calling Extension Dane County at 608-224-3708 or visiting https://tinyurl.com/yyysuo89.
All the previously listed sessions of QPR training are free to attend. The QPR Institute also offers online training for a fee.
This September, the Wisconsin Legislature’s finance committee voted to release $200,000 to assist farmers in dealing with mental health issues.
Resources directed toward farmers can be found on the National Farmers Union Farm Crisis Center website at farmcrisis.nfu.org. Resources on suicide prevention in the state of Wisconsin can be found at preventsuicidewi.org, and the national QPR Institute is online at qprinstitute.com.
The National Suicide Hotline is available 24/7 and can be accessed by calling 1-800-273-8255. Text HOPELINE to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.