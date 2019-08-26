With the challenging financial and emotional situation plaguing farm families in local communities, UW-Extension in Chippewa, Dunn, and Eau Claire counties will be hosting a half-day meeting on Sept. 18 to assist agri-business professionals and agency staff in feeling more comfortable and confident working with families in distress.
The agenda includes:
• Motivating Farmers in a Time of Change: Building Confidence in Listening and Communication Skills — Stephanie Plaster, Agriculture Educator, Extension Ozaukee & Washington Counties and Tina Kohlman, Dairy and Livestock Agent, Extension Fond du Lac County
• Taking Care of You: Mind, Body, and Spirit — Stephanie Hintz, Human Development and Relationships Educator, Extension Dunn County
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the program from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dunn County Community Services Building, Conference Room 54, 3001 U.S. Highway 12 East, Menomonie.
There is no cost to attend this meeting. Pre-registration is encouraged by Sept. 13 to ensure adequate materials. For more information, contact Extension Dunn County Agriculture Agent Katie Wantoch at 715-232-1636 or katie.wantoch@wisc.edu or visit https://dunn.extension.wisc.edu. Register online at https://forms.gle/cnatoLsoDJYzLiyRA.