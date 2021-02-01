When Shane Sauer took over as the third generation on his family’s dairy, he had a lot of work to do to get the farm to the point it’s at today.
With the help of his wife, Jennifer, who Shane met when she was working as an artificial-insemination technician and was sent down the road by a neighboring farmer, he has grown the farm from a small herd milking in a stanchion barn to an award-winning farm with a herd of 350 registered Holsteins.
Shane and Jennifer Sauer of Waterloo were named Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmers during the event’s 67th Annual Awards Weekend Jan. 22-23 in Neenah.
The Sauers own and operate Sauer Dairy LLC, where they milk 150 registered Holsteins two times a day in a double-6 herringbone parlor. They also grow corn, soybeans, alfalfa and wheat on the farm’s 650 acres.
Shane has been farming since he was 15 years old and has been working full time on the family farm since 2003.
“When I was a little boy, I was aware of the Outstanding Young Farmer,” Shane said. “I never thought I would achieve the honor. I’m so grateful to whoever it was who nominated us for giving us this opportunity.
“The award really keeps my drive going.”
The Sauers took over full ownership of Sauer Dairy in 2012 from Shane’s parents, Jerald and Bonnie Sauer. Shane credits friends, family and neighbors for helping him build the farm to what it is today from the 40-cow herd milking in an old stanchion barn when he took over.
“I’ve got some great neighbors, friends and family. Without them, I wouldn’t be in this position,” he said. “They were here helping out when I didn’t have money to pay them.”
Shane said the focus on the farm is on the cows and producing high quality milk.
“Here at the farm we strive for quality,” he said. “I get tired of hearing, ‘If you’re not growing, you’re going backwards.’ We’re proving that wrong.
“We care about doing a great quality job for consumers. We believe in taking care of the cattle and taking care of the consumers.”
When COVID-19 affected markets for dairy products, the Sauers bought milk from their dairy cooperative, Rolling Hills Dairy Producers Cooperative, where Shane serves on the board, to have made into 5,000 bags of cheese curds, which they sold throughout the area. Their family was able to tell the farm story to the public and they shared their passion for farming, according to a news release from Cindy Matton of the Wisconsin OYF Committee.
“Jen said, ‘People are hungry, why don’t we just make cheese?’” Shane said. “We were looking at possibly having to dump milk. But we sold enough cheese curds we were able to keep that from happening.”
The farm has been selected to host the Watertown Agribusiness Club dairy breakfast in June of 2021.
The Sauers also won the “Speak up for Agriculture” award at the event.
Runners up for Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer were Joe and Ashley Dudkiewicz, who run a beef herd and cash crop enterprise with about 1,400 acres near Crivitz in northeast Wisconsin.
Other finalists in the Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer event were Clint and Erin Hodorff of Second Look Holsteins in Eden; Michael and Jenny Jenson, Jr., of Jenson Family Farms in Elk Mound; and Leslie and Scott Svacina of Cylon Rolling Acres in Deer Park.
At the state OYF event, they networked with the other candidates and participated in forums on how to speak up for agriculture and focus on well-being during these challenging times. They also took part in virtual tours of Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, Homestead Meadows Wedding Barn and Red Barn Family Farms cheese.
The OYF award is based on 50% progress in ag career, 25% soil and water conversation and 25% contributions to community, state or nation. The goals of the OYF program are to foster better urban-rural relations through the understanding of farmers’ challenges, as well as the appreciation of their contributions and achievements; bring about a greater interest in farmers/ranchers, and to help build an urban awareness of the farmers’ importance and impact on America’s economy.
The Sauers will host the Wisconsin OYF Awards Weekend in January 2022 in Neenah.
National Outstanding Young Farmers
Philip and Laura Finger of Oconto, the 2020 Wisconsin Outstanding Farmers were selected as finalists for the title of National Outstanding Young Farmer.
Philip Finger is a fifth-generation farmer on his family farm, which has been in existence since 1872. Finger Family Farm includes a total of 1,900 crop acres and 540 cows.
The NOYF Awards Program was founded in 1955 by the U.S. Junior Chamber and is now administered by the Outstanding Farmers of America. Each year the OFA holds the National Outstanding Young Farmer Congress to honor a new class of National Finalists and name the four National Outstanding Young Farmer winners.
The NOYF is usually held in early February, however, the 2021 NOYF Congress has been cancelled due to COVID-19. As a finalist of 2021 NOYF Class, Phil and Laura Finger will be invited to attend the 2022 NOYF Congress in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from Feb. 2-6, 2022. At that time, the four 2021 National Winners will be announced with the 2022 National Winners.
Now in its 67th year, Wisconsin OYF has had 18 national winners.