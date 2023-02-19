Garden

The wonders of compost in the garden.

 Ann Berlage

I’ve been writing lately in preparation for the launch of an upcoming Zoom course on design. The first chapter of the course focuses on the theme of “Developing the Designer’s Eye.” One of the essays has lovely overlap with farming and gardening, and even though my compost pile is still covered with deep snow, the warmer weather has me thinking on spring. Here’s an excerpt.

Tending a fertile creative practice is much like tending a garden. There are weeds of bad habits and overthinking to pull out, stones of self-doubt and self-sabotage to pick and the tender shoots of ideas to foster on their journey of blooming. Such blooming happens with greater frequency and beauty when the soil is rich and loamy, filled with goodness of deeply decomposed humus.

