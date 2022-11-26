Down on the Farm: Everyday gratitude

Laying hens feasting on pumpkin guts as Buddy the rooster looks on.

 Photo by Kara Berlage

The season of Thanksgiving comes at an opportune time of year, when the remarkable shortness of the days catches up with us and winter arrives to freeze the earth and cloak what remains in blankets of white.

It can be easy to focus on what we’ve lost: summer or the beautiful autumn leaves, warmth and light. And then there comes Thanksgiving, reminding us that gratitude is the attitude that carries us through even the dark times of the year.

