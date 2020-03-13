The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension is offering a series of workshops for agribusiness professionals and dairy farmers to understand on-farm and/or off-farm data.
The program will train agribusiness professionals and dairy farmers in learning how to read and interpret data. Sessions are slated to be held in Dane County at the Lyman F. Anderson Center, 5201 Fen Oak Drive, Madison from noon to 2:00 p.m. on the dates specified below.
The series of workshops will cover topics such as milk quality, understanding your DHIA report and somatic cell count data on March 26; dairy cow health, recording and interpreting disease events on your herd on Apr. 3; and dairy cow reproduction on Apr. 17.
Registration is requested, as each session is limited to 30 attendees, and includes lunch. Register for the Dane County training through Eventbrite by visiting https://understandingyourdata.eventbrite.com.
To request program accommodations in languages other than English, or based on disability, contact María José Fuenzalida at maria.fuenzalidavalenzuela@wisc.edu or 608-224-3708. Requests should be made as soon as possible but at least 10 days prior to the scheduled training.
For help with registration, contact Extension Dane County at 608-224-3700.