The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is seeking proposals through June 21 for On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials. On-Farm Trials, part of the agency’s Conservation Innovation Grant program, feature collaboration between NRCS and partners to implement on-the-ground conservation activities and then evaluate their impact. Incentive payments are provided to producers to offset the risk of implementing innovative approaches.
A critical element of each On-Farm Trials project is the project evaluation. Partners must propose robust scientific approaches for their projects, resulting in data and analyses of the environmental, financial and, to the extent possible, social impacts of the trials.
NRCS will invest up to $25 million on On-Farm Trials in 2021. This total includes up to $10 million for the Soil Health Demonstration Trials priority. The Soil Health Demonstration Trial component of On-Farm Trials focuses exclusively on implementation of conservation practices and systems that improve soil health.
NRCS is seeking proposals that address at least one of the following four On-Farm Trial priorities:
• Climate-smart agricultural solutions
• Soil health demonstration trial
• Irrigation water management
• Management technologies and strategies
NRCS will accept proposals from the following eligible entities:
• Private entities whose primary business is related to agriculture
• Non-government organizations with experience working with agricultural producers
• Non-federal government agencies
NRCS encourages proposal submissions from historically underserved entities and encourages all applicants to meaningfully include historically underserved producers in their On-Farm Trials proposal submissions.
More information on the grants is available at tinyurl.com/3sz7cv. More about On-Farm Trials is available at tinyurl.com/dd8ctjw8.