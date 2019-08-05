Learn the latest in agronomic research — including research on industrial hemp — being conducted by UW-Madison researchers at the 2019 Agronomy and Soils Field Day, hosted by UW-Madison Departments of Agronomy and Soil Science on Aug. 28 at the Arlington Agricultural Research Station.
Morning field tours will emphasize soil, crop and pest management practices that promote soil health, improve farm profitability and enhance environmental quality. A lunch time presentation will focus on navigating today’s dairy industry.
A special afternoon session will focus on industrial hemp, including a tour of the UW industrial hemp research plots, where researchers will share field observations and showcase organic weed management, conventional fertility and variety trial studies focused on fiber and grain production. An update on cannabidiol research will also be provided.
UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences researchers and Division of Extension specialists will host field tours that depart from the Public Events Facility at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Tour topics are soil fertility and management, grain-production systems, and pest management.
Between tours, visit with specialists from the UW Soil and Forage Analysis Lab, Nutrient and Pest Management Program, SnapPlus and Pesticide Applicator Training. Posters highlighting additional research will also be displayed. Certified Crop Advisor continuing education credits are being requested.
The field day runs from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine. The Public Events Building at the Arlington Ag Research Station is located at N695 Hopkins Rd, Arlington. Watch for signs on Hwy 51 about 5 miles south of Arlington. GPS coordinates: 43.300467, -89.345534. Certified Crop Advisors, 6.5 CEU credits requested.
Please RSVP at https://go.wisc.edu/n4yrl5.