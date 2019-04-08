Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship welcomed Matthew Keesling as the program’s veteran liaison.
Keesling’s work will be supported over the next three years through a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to create a dairy farming career path for military veterans through participation in Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship.
DGA is a federally registered formal apprenticeship in agriculture, providing an immersive learning experience composed of two years of paid, on-the-job training on private dairy farms and related classroom instruction.
Keesling is a U.S. Army veteran with 24 years of service, including three tours in Iraq and two tours in Afghanistan. He is completing a DGA apprenticeship with dairy farmer and retired Army Reservist Andy Bures in the Langlade County community of Deerbrook.
“Matt brings a perfect blend of skills and experience,” said Joe Tomandl, DGA executive director. “He knows the culture of military service, understands dairy farming and knows what it’s like to be an apprentice in the program.”
Keesling will focus on recruiting veterans for the program as well as providing support to veteran apprentices and the masters who hire them.
“I am excited to share this program with interested veterans,” Keesling said. “DGA has offered me a path from military service into agriculture and on to farm ownership. Veterans participating in DGA are eligible to use their GI Bill education benefits and a host of state-level benefits based on where they are training.
“As part of this three-year project, they will also receive financial, logistical and peer support as they progress through the program.”
DGA has a network of more than 160 participating farms in 11 states approved to conduct training.
Funding for the project is provided by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture Enhancing Agricultural Opportunities for Military Veterans Competitive Grants Program. Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship is also supported in part by a grant from USDA-NIFA’s Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program and by other funding partners, industry sponsors and individuals.
For more information about DGA, visit dga-national.org.