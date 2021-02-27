The state of Wisconsin is down 500 farms after 2020, but the bulk of losses is in the smallest sales category of farms, according to a recently released report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The smallest category of farms — reporting under $10,000 in sales — tends to respond strongly to economic cycles and is likely primarily made up of part-time farmers for whom the operation is not the primary source of income, said Paul Mitchell, director of the Renk Agribusiness Institute and professor in the UW-Madison Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics.
Farms in that bracket accounted for 300, or 60%, of the 500 farm losses, according to the NASS “Farm and Land in Farms 2020 Summary” report. The category accounts for about 45% of Wisconsin farms.
That category is constantly in flux, Mitchell said, and after a year of COVID-19 disruptions and unsteady prices, many farmers in that category likely just decided it was time to get out, Mitchell said.
“This is what I expected to see,” Mitchell said.
The next two smallest categories — $10,000-$99,999 and $100,000-$249,999 — each accounted for another 100 losses, with no farm losses reported in any of the higher brackets.
Sales classes are determined by farms’ total sales of agricultural products plus government payments.
Full-time farmers, those likely to be in the higher sales categories and more likely to meet the conventional conception of a farm, are actually much more optimistic than they have been, Mitchell said, and the general outlook for farming is a lot better than it has been.
Overall, the number of operations classified as farms in Wisconsin fell to 64,400 in 2020.
According to NASS statistics from the Wisconsin Field Office, this is the first drop in the number of farms since 2017, when the state lost 900 farms and the total number fell below 65,000. Total numbers in 2018 were unchanged from 2017, and 2019 saw an increase of 100 farms.
Farm numbers in the U.S. as a whole were also down in 2020. The country lost 4,400 farms — meaning that Wisconsin farm losses accounted for a little over 11% of all losses — and dropped to a total of 2,019,000, according to the NASS report.
That Wisconsin’s share of the farm losses outpaces its shares of farms, which is about 3%, points to the consolidation occurring in the state, Mitchell said.
Dairy farms have also been particularly hard hit, with a former attrition rate of about 10% that finally slowed down this past year, Mitchell said.
The losses at a national level continue a general trend in decreases over recent years.
In the U.S. as a whole, 51.1% of farms had sales under $10,000, and 81.5% of farms had under $100,000 in sales. Eighty-four percent of farm losses were in farms with under $100,000 in sales, according to NASS. The number of farm losses from those categories was roughly proportionate across the country as a whole.
Farmland numbers
At 14.3 millions acres, the total amount of land for farms in Wisconsin remained unchanged since 2017, according to NASS.
In the U.S., the total amount of land in farms fell 800,000 acres to 896,600,000 acres.
At 222 acres, the average Wisconsin farm size in 2020 was up 2 acres, according to the report.
Wisconsin farms remain smaller on average in acreage than farms overall at the national level, which at 444 acres is unchanged from last year.