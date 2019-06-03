Waupaca County farmer David Heideman has provided $2,500 to the Waupaca County Natural Resource Foundation through America’s Farmers Grow Communities grant program sponsored by the Bayer Fund.
As part of their mission, the Waupaca County Natural Resource Foundation will direct Heideman’s grant award to help fund dairy and livestock facility upgrades this year at the Waupaca County Fairground in Weyauwega, according to John Francis, Waupaca County park and recreation director and foundation member.
In its 10th year, America’s Farmers Grow Communities partners with farmers to support nonprofit organizations strengthening rural communities. The program offers farmers the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice. It has awarded more than $33 million to more than 8,000 nonprofits across rural America.
For more information about the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com or follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.