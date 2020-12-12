Kevin Krentz was elected president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and Rural Mutual Insurance Company during WFBF’s virtual 101st Annual Meeting on Dec. 4-5.
Krentz is a dairy farmer from Berlin in Waushara County.
Krentz was first elected to the WFBF Board of Directors in 2012 to represent District 5, which includes: Adams, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Juneau, Marquette, Waushara and Winnebago counties.
Krentz is president of Krentz Family Dairy, Inc. He started his farming career in 1994 when he purchased his father’s 60 cows. He grew the farm to 600 cows and 1,300 acres of crops.
Krentz and his wife, Holly, have one daughter and three sons.
Dave Daniels from Union Grove in Kenosha County was re-elected to serve as vice president.
Arch Morton Jr. of Janesville in Rock County was re-elected to a three-year term on the board representing District 2 (Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Rock and Sauk counties).
Joe Bragger of Independence in Buffalo County was re-elected to a three-year term on the board representing District 4 (Buffalo, Eau Claire, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe and Trempealeau counties).
Rosie Lisowe of Chilton in Calumet County was re-elected to a three-year term on the board representing District 6 (Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties).
Nine of the 11 members of the WFBF board of directors are farmers elected in each of Farm Bureau’s nine districts. These nine individuals also make up the board of directors for the Rural Mutual Insurance Company. Rounding out the WFBF’s board are the chairs of WFBF’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist and Promotion and Education Committees, both of which serve a one-year term on the board.
Lynn Leahy of Plover in Waushara County was elected to a one-year term as the chair of the Promotion and Education Committee and will serve as the representative on the board.
Emily Johnson of Orfordville in Rock County was elected to a one-year term as chair of the Young Farmer and Agriculturist Committee and will serve as the representative on the board.
Distinguished service awards
Waukesha County’s Robert (Bob) and Carol Bartholomew have received the highest award that Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation bestows upon its members.
Carol Bartholomew was presented the ‘Distinguished Service to Farm Bureau’ award during the organization’s virtual meeting on Dec. 4.
“When individuals think of Farm Bureau they think of Bob and Carol Bartholomew and the many contributions they made and continue to make,” said Waukesha County Farm Bureau President Tom Oberhaus. “They embody the definition of ‘Farm Bureau Proud’ and are most deserving of this recognition.”
Richard (Dick) Cates Jr. was presented the ‘Distinguished Service to Wisconsin Agriculture’ award for his outstanding, long-term contributions to Wisconsin’s agricultural industry.
Cates and his wife, Kim, co-own Cates Family Farm LLC in Iowa County with son Eric, his wife, Kiley, and their daughter Shannon and her husband, Dan.
In 1995, Cates helped create the Wisconsin School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers, which is a program within UW-Madison’s Farm and Industry Short Course and Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems.
Previously, Dick served on the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Board of Directors and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary’s Advisory Council for Beginning Farmers and Ranchers.
“Farm Bureau is about people working together to get a job done,” said outgoing WFBF President Joe Bragger. “Dick’s commitment to the agriculture community is admirable because he leads by example.”
Policy directives
More than 200 delegates at the virtual meeting established new policy directives for the organization.
Changes to the 2021 dairy policy include support for elimination of size and calorie restrictions for milk/dairy products in milk vending machines in schools. There was also support for overhauling the dairy pricing system that would benefit the farmer by aligning farm gate prices with retail and wholesale prices. Delegates reaffirmed existing policy for dairy farmer profitability including research and development for growth management, Grade A dairy farm equipment transitions and opportunities to remedy high plate counts.
Changes were made to WFBF policy regarding meat processing including support for the creation of a meat processing facility tax credit to increase the capacity and availability of local processors and retailers. There was also support for creation of incentive programs to encourage students to pursue careers in meat processing. Delegates supported developing a grant program to help local butcher shops upgrade to federal inspection standards and to also help new start up processing plants including on-farm processing.
On the delegate floor, members supported a state program to provide technical resources, funding assistance and low interest loans for the development of new, or the upgrade of existing local, smaller-scale slaughter plants, meat processing plants and other small, local food processing facilities. They also supported the state adding more meat inspectors to allow for increased local meat packing and slaughter plant capacity.
With the pandemic bringing to light the need for rural internet connectivity, delegates supported additional appropriations and accelerated implementation of expanded high quality cellular, broadband, fiber optic and telecommunications coverage in rural areas to enhance rural education and agribusiness needs. Additionally, delegates voted to support federal policy to provide broadband availability to everyone.
Delegates from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s 61 county Farm Bureaus also supported: Increased availability of natural gas in rural Wisconsin; requiring individuals and entities digging in road right of ways or easements to notify property owners before digging; Farm to School programs to promote buying local foods and education of food production, nutrition and the environment; and increased education efforts of modern agriculture and food production at the elementary and secondary levels.
Young farmer awards
Julie Sweney of Dodge County was selected as the winner of the 2020 Wisconsin Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Agriculturist Discussion Meet contest during the organization’s virtual 101st Annual Meeting on Dec. 5.
The Discussion Meet contest is a panel discussion in which Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18 and 35 are judged on their ability to express their ideas and opinions and reach a solution on current issues affecting agriculture.
Sweney will represent Wisconsin during the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in January.
Natasha Paris was selected as the winner of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Excellence in Agriculture Award at the organization’s virtual 101st Annual Meeting on Dec. 5.
Paris is an agri-science teacher and FFA advisor at Ripon High School. She and her husband, Jordan, own ParKelm Farm, a pasture-based livestock operation.
The Excellence in Agriculture Award is presented to a Farm Bureau member between the ages of 18 and 35 who is actively engaged in agriculture but derives the majority of his or her income from an off-farm agricultural career.
The winner is selected based on his or her knowledge of agriculture, leadership in Farm Bureau and other civic organizations.
She will compete at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Annual Convention in January. In addition, she can participate in the 2021 YFA trip to Washington, D.C.