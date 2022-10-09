Farm

An aerial view of our farm in autumn, tucked within the big woods of Wisconsin.

 Jana Reeg Steidinger.

When purchasing UPS shipping labels to send out fiber arts kits or boxes of ordered jams or pancake mix, I’ve noticed there is a carbon offset option as I check out. A little green leaf icon sits next to it, indicating this is the environmentally friendly choice. But what does it mean, and what does the extra payment actually do?

Purchasing carbon credits has become a big business to some big businesses. Carbon credits can be purchased and sold, primarily with an eye to the maintenance of forests and their prevention of clearcutting. The number of acreage and types of trees is calculated to offset the carbon footprint of the enterprise, allowing them to claim carbon neutrality. But the forests whose credits are being sold are already there, doing their work, so how much of this is change and how much of it is a game?

Recommended for you