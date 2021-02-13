EAU CLAIRE — A year that was tough on almost everybody was particularly difficult for many Wisconsin farmers.
Federal court data shows the Western District of Wisconsin led the nation in farm bankruptcies in 2020, with 39 new Chapter 12 filings.
“It’s one of those sad statistics that you don’t ever want to be No. 1 at,” said Darin Von Ruden, president of the Wisconsin Farmers Union. “It’s the result of too many years in a row of low prices for dairy and crop farmers.”
Eighteen, or nearly half, of the Western District’s 2020 farm bankruptcies occurred in seven west-central Wisconsin counties, with four in Dunn County; three in Clark, Pierce and Trempealeau counties; two in Rusk and Barron counties; and one in Eau Claire County.
Each of those cases, Von Ruden noted, represents a Wisconsin family going through a painful process, often struggling to hold on to land and a way of life that has been in their family for generations.
The distress signals went up from farmers across the state, as Wisconsin Public Radio reported that the Eastern District of Wisconsin came in fourth among federal court districts nationwide with 30 Chapter 12 farm bankruptcies in 2020, trailing Kansas and Nebraska.
The relatively high number of Chapter 12 bankruptcies across the state reflects the challenging market conditions facing dairy farms in America’s Dairyland, experts said.
Dunn County UW-Extension agricultural agent Katie Wantoch said the filings follow about five years in a row of state farmers feeling the squeeze of low commodity prices and high expenses.
“It’s tough,” Wantoch said. “A lot of farmers are extremely stressed right now.”
Chapter 12 of the U.S. bankruptcy code allows family farmers or fishermen carrying too much debt to reorganize their business and present a plan for how they could repay their debts over several years, so many of the farms that filed last year could still be operating. The goal of Chapter 12 is to make it feasible for those farms to stay in business, Wantoch said.
Paul Mitchell, a professor of agricultural and applied economics at UW-Madison and director of the university’s Renk Agribusiness Institute, said farm bankruptcies have been consistently higher in Wisconsin than many other states in recent years, in part because of Wisconsin’s high rate of farmers engaged in the hard-hit dairy industry.
“It’s a sign of how tight the margins in the dairy industry have been,” Mitchell said. “Operating under those conditions, you can still be a good manager and things don’t work out. You make a few unlucky choices and boom, it’s over.”
With little margin for error, something as unexpected as a health problem or an expensive piece of equipment breaking down can be the final straw that pushes a farm into bankruptcy, Von Ruden said.
Times were tough enough before the COVID-19 pandemic struck last spring and sent milk prices plummeting, at times below $11 per hundredweight. The average cost of production for milk in Wisconsin ranges from $18.50 to $19 per hundredweight, so dairy farmers operated at a loss for much of the year despite a rise in milk prices late in 2020, said Von Ruden, who operates a 50-cow organic dairy farm near Westby.
Such volatility is especially difficult for small farms to absorb, explaining why they often are the first to go out of business when prices fall, he said.
Von Ruden said the disturbing trend is likely to continue without a major change in farm policy.
“Do we want to continue down this road of getting bigger and bigger farms or move to a place with more small and midsized farms and a more diverse agricultural system?” he asked. “We need to have a policy that gets more farmers on the land instead of less.”
Shutdowns of several major food processing facilities last year because of COVID-19 outbreaks made the benefits of a more diverse agricultural system apparent, he said.
One potential bright spot in a generally dark year, Wantoch and Mitchell said, is that record federal government payments, mostly through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, helped a large number of Wisconsin farmers pay down their loan balances, potentially putting them in better position to withstand future market volatility. But not all farmers qualified or took advantage of that federal aid.