Rick Adamski, left, and WFU president Darin Von Ruden sat together at a recent Wisconsin Farmers Union event at Kamp Kenwood. Von Ruden was named the organization’s new president July 24. Adamski stepped down from the role.

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Wisconsin Farmers Union has appointed a new president, and he’s familiar with the role.

Darin Von Ruden was named president on July 20. He previously held the position for 12 years. When the current president, Rick Adamski, stepped down to lead WFU’s government relations department, Von Ruden returned.

