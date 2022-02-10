Rick Adamski of Seymour was elected as the new president of Wisconsin Farmers Union during the family farm organization’s annual board of directors reorganization meeting February 9. Westby dairy farmer Darin Von Ruden, who had served as president since 2010, was re-elected to serve as District 5 Director but has shifted to the role of vice president.
Adamski has served on the WFU board since 2016. He and his wife, Valerie, own Full Circle Farm near Seymour in Shawano County. They raise grass-fed beef, fresh vegetables, pastured hogs, and laying hens on the 290-acre farm, which has been in the Adamski’s family since 1900. Adamski holds degrees in Soil Science and Resource Management from UW-Stevens Point.
"I'm truly honored to represent this organization because of its history, what it stands for, its members, and its future,” Adamski said. “It's a huge responsibility and yet one I'm eager to take on, leading so many like-minded souls who are all working to improve life in rural Wisconsin through our shared values. For our members, I would like to have this be a seamless transition, with no noticeable changes in terms of the operation of the organization. As much as possible, I want it to be a new beginning where need be but also a continuation of the good work already happening at the grassroots, staff, and board levels."
Adamski said addressing monopoly power in agriculture will be a major focus for him in the year ahead. He notes, "The history of National Farmers Union has been steeped in fighting concentration in agriculture. We will continue to align ourselves with that dedicated effort to confront monopoly power, and I will fight for farmers to be able to have a seat at the table in the making of decisions."
Adamski also expressed appreciation to previous WFU presidents, particularly Von Ruden. "I will be tapping into Darin's experience regularly and appreciate his continued presence on the board."
Continuing in their officer roles are Secretary Linda Ceylor, Catawba, and Treasurer Ed Gorell, Eleva.