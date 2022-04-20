CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Wisconsin Farmers Union has purchased a three-story building in downtown Chippewa Falls, with big plans for the site. Not only do they plan to have their offices inside, they are looking at ideas from apartments to retail space to a restaurant.
“We have this beautiful blank canvas,” said Danielle Endvick, WFU spokeswoman. “We are inviting the community in to have that discussion. We’re really looking at it as an open book. It’s really a one-of-a-kind building.”
The 50,000-square-foot structure, located at 128 W. River St., has been owned by Machine Tool Camp since 2013. The building sits across from the newly-created Chippewa Riverfront park and now has an excellent view of the river.
Endvick said she doesn’t know the purchase price or the amount her organization is planning to spend to renovate the space.
“It’s a significant investment, but it’s an investment in the community and our members,” Endvick said.
The goal is to start renovations this summer. While plans are still being developed, the general idea is to have apartments on the third floor, offices and conference rooms on the second floor, and a variety of other options on the main level.
“There are a lot of incredible things we can do around the local food scene,” she said.
At this time, she didn’t want to estimate how many apartments would be developed.
Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman praised the planned redevelopment.
“It’s exciting because of the number of planned uses they are planning for it,” Hoffman said. “I’m really appreciative of their investment in the community. It’s the continued redevelopment of downtown, as well as the riverfront, and this is a key component of it.”
Hoffman said the city has not committed any tax-increment financing dollars to the project.
Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation executive director, shared Hoffman’s enthusiasm for the project.
“Their plan is absolutely awesome, to promote their membership,” Walker said. “They really are a great organization that wants to leverage the park and be a great destination. Downtown Chippewa has a lot of excitement happening and space is a premium.”
The current Wisconsin Farmers Union headquarters is a block away, at 117 W. Spring St. WFU has been in that building since the 1940s, and Endvick said no plans have been made on what will happen to that site.
Endvick is excited to begin the redevelopment project.
“There is such unique history with this building,” she said. “I love you can tie it back to the Chippewa Valley Mercantile.”
Chippewa Falls has been the home of WFU, a family farm advocacy group and cooperative, since 1945. WFU also owns Kamp Kenwood on Lake Wissota.
The recently acquired building at the intersection of River and Island streets was founded by Leslie Willson as the Chippewa Valley Mercantile in 1904. Willson was active in the Progressive League of Chippewa Falls, the predecessor of today’s Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce. The building was later home to several shoe manufacturers.
In recent years, owners Scott and Mary Kauphusman used the building for Machine Tool Camp (MTC), their machine-tool manufacturing business. They also hosted the Chi-Hi Robotics Team, opened Club-MTC, a maker’s space, and offered working space to “The Spirit of Christmas,” a local non-profit organization. Over the years, MTC outgrew the building, paving the way for Scott and Mary to expand the business on International Drive in Eau Claire.