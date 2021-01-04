Five young farmers will participate in the 67th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Awards Weekend, Jan. 22-24, in Neenah.
The finalists include Joseph and Ashley Dudkiewicz, Crivitz; Clint and Erin Hodorff, Eden; Michael and Jenny Jenson, Elk Mound; Shane and Jennifer Sauer, Waterloo; and Leslie and Scott Svacina, Deer Park
The OYF candidates are sponsored to the state event by past OYF finalists, UW-Extension county ag agents or other agricultural groups. Due to COVID-19, the event will not be open to the public.
The awards weekend allows the candidates to network on farm and family issues at the two-day event, and they will participate in an ag forum/workshop. The group will also have “tours” from local businesses brought to the venue.
The 2021 state OYF winner will be named Saturday afternoon. Also recognized will be a runner-up and a “Speak up for Ag” winner. The state winner will be nominated to attend the February 2022 national OYF Awards Congress.
The OYF award is based on 50% progress in ag career, 25% soil and water conservation and 25% contributions to community, state or nation.