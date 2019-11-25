The challenges facing farmers in Zimbabwe are often quite different from those facing farmers in the U.S. But according to Maria Bendixen, owner of Cowculations Consulting in Greenwood, working with farmers in Zimbabwe to find solutions to their problems has opened up possibilities she may not have otherwise considered when helping farmers back home in Wisconsin.
“A trip like this resets your mind as to what the possibilities are,” said Bendixen, who took a similar trip to Kenya about seven years ago. “Farmers in the U.S. have been struggling with low prices and low income, and our solution is always to get bigger be more efficient.
“It’s the same in Zimbabwe, where their solution is to have more cattle. But as an outsider, you look at that and think, ‘That’s not very productive,’ and you start to wonder if there are other options that we just aren’t looking at because they aren’t within our world.”
Bendixen and her husband, Matt, made the trip to the Republic of Zimbabwe, a landlocked country in southern Africa, through Cultivating New Frontiers in Agriculture, an international agricultural development organization that is implementing the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Southern Africa Farmer-to-Farmer program. The Bendixens’ CNFA assignment in Zimbabwe ran from Oct. 12-28.
The CNFA’s program in Zimbabwe is focused on horticulture, legumes and livestock/dairy value chains due to their potential to benefit many farmers and earn high returns on investment. The program aims to generate sustainable, broad-based economic growth in the agricultural sector and increase understanding of international development issues and U.S. development programs through people-to-people diplomacy.
The Bendixens worked with a group of about 60 farmers who were part of the Amalima Farmer Group in southwestern Zimbabwe. Amalima is a seven-year USAID Development Food Aid Program that is working with more than 56,000 households to sustainably improve household food security and nutrition in Zimbabwe’s districts of Bulilima, Gwanda, Mangwe (Matabeleland South), and Tsholotsho (Matabeleland North).
Farmers were given transportation to the event, and they met on one of the attendee’s farms, which allowed them to bring in cattle or feed for demonstration purposes. Meetings lasted for eight days.
“It was hot, about 98 degrees, and everyone sat under this tent. It was kind of unpleasant, but they all showed up,” Maria said. “Amalima means farmers working together. They see the crop needs to be planted, so they’ll go to this person’s farm to get the work done and then go to the next one. That’s how the group was set up.”
Matt Bendixen’s focus with the farmers was on improving feed production and usage and storage. Maria Bendixen’s focus was on livestock business development, budgeting and marketing.
The group consisted entirely of subsistence farmers, Maria said, and the work the farmers are doing is primarily to support their family and community. Poor infrastructure is just one of the obstacles the farmers are struggling to overcome in an attempt to build wealth. The lack of infrastructure makes it difficult to get commodities to markets, another area lacking in Zimbabwe’s agriculture system, she said.
“There is no organized marketing outlet, so there is no way to go back to say what anything is worth,” Maria said. “There’s not a real development of any market for milk or meat. But even if you had a big commercial herd where we were, you would have had a heck of a time getting it to market because the infrastructure is so poor.”
The country is home to some larger farms, Maria said, but they are concentrated in areas where the infrastructure allows them to get their products to a market.
“There are some farms that look like what we have here, but they are very concentrated in areas where they have the infrastructure. Where we were, there’s no infrastructure to get anything out,” she said. “Most of the work where we were is still done by hand. I don’t think we worked with anybody who had a tractor. If they worked with tractors instead of oxen, they would have the opportunity to expand, which could help grow the infrastructure.”
The Bendixens also encountered a number of issues with the way farmers in Zimbabwe raise and think about their livestock.
The country has public land that is often used for grazing, Maria said, but no crops are grown specifically for the livestock.
“Cows and goats get byproducts,” she said. “They’re fed corn stalks and the forage part of a peanut plant. I think our cows would turn their noses up at that.”
Rather than considering how long the dry season lasts and the farm’s feed storage capabilities to help a farmer decide on the number of cattle to own, Maria said, cattle are not sold with a plan but rather kept as a bank account.
“If there’s an emergency, then they’ll sell a cow,” she said. “The cattle are more of a status symbol. If you have 10 cows, you’re seen as wealthy, even if you can’t feed them, which was frustrating.
“They keep cattle until they’re on death’s door. Then they have to walk 40 miles to get to market, and they’re selling an unhealthy animal that won’t bring in as much money as a healthy one would.”
During the trip, the Bendixens put together reports that include recommendations for what type of information the farmers would most benefit from next, and CNFA will continue to work with group for six years. One recommendation from Maria’s report was to bring in a soil scientist or agronomist to work with the farmers.
“Their ground is more suited to forage rather than row crops. We’re talking desert,” she said. “But the government is subsidizing row crops with maize seed. Where our subsidies are based on production, theirs are to promote production. They do it on the input side. It’s interesting until you realize you don’t have to plant. There was a bit of that going on.
“Then one in three years their crops fail. They have to see if there are ways they can grow something better for livestock.”
While working through possible solutions to some of the farmers’ problems, Maria said she was impressed with their willingness to consider new options. One solution that will help the farmers grow their operations is a plan to supply a local school with eggs.
“They were starting flocks of poultry and working on a way to market the chicken locally instead of bringing it in,” Maria said. “They knew that if they could get enough to supply a school, that would cut down on bringing it in.
“They came up with eggs to school solution. It makes you stretch your thinking a little bit. It’s about resetting and saying, ‘What can I do differently and what do I do just because always done it?’ They took a look at, of the animals you have, which have the most potential to be profitable? They came up with a marketing plan for poultry, because that was what they were most willing to part with. They did good job figuring out how to make money. It just took a little shift in thinking.”
The Bendixens were the first group of volunteers to take part in CNFA’s program in Zimbabwe, but Maria said she left confident the farmers will get a lot out of the next few years of the program.
“Looking at farm financial plan kind of makes you look for other avenues,” she said. “I hope they get enough information to start to market some things. If all they do is trade amongst themselves and no money comes in from outside, they’ll never get any richer. But if they produce a product that is in demand, the infrastructure will come.”