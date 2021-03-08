A recently launched multi-organization coalition aims to connect women farmers with sustainable agriculture and conversation resources and with each other.
Wisconsin Women in Conservation is a project that was initiated by the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Wisconsin through a request for proposals from groups who would be interested in partnering “on conservation outreach to women landowners,” said Kriss Marion, WiWiC communications director.
“NRCS Wisconsin, and particularly Angela Biggs, who is the head of NRCS Wisconsin, is very committed to increasing representation of women in federal conservation programs,” Marion said. “Women have historically been under-represented as beneficiaries of (U.S. Department of Agriculture) programs and payments.”
Backed by NRCS, WiWiC was created between the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, Wisconsin Farmers Union, Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service and Renewing the Countryside.
Planning started last October, although discussion and exploration began as early as the February prior, Marion said.
E Resources Group, a women-owned research firm, is also a WiWiC partner that will do surveys and analytics to evaluate which WiWiC trainings are most effective, research that will be used to design future workshops, Marion said.
Pheasants Forever and local county land conservation departments will be participating in WiWiC as well.
Volunteer “conservation coaches” are also “onboard to give one-on-one counsel” and help women who are new to any point of the process, whether that’s conservation, farming, land ownership or working with a USDA office, Marion said.
WiWiC aims to provide an agricultural education space for women, an area that has been largely male-dominated in the past, Marion said.
“If you go to ag education field days, those are mostly men. If you go to the implement dealer, or the co-op, you’ll ... interact mostly with men,” Marion said. “These workshops are designed to provide some intimate spaces so that women feel comfortable talking about their conservation hopes and dreams, but also their lack of experience, or access, or capital.”
WiWiC is taking a regional approach in their efforts, with different coordinators for the southeast, northwest, northeast and west central areas of Wisconsin.
“We are hoping that each regional group will form relationships with each other that will outlast this three-year project,” Marion said.
At the end of three years, WiWiC plans to convene regional Conservation Summits so that participants can share their gained knowledge and future plans, Marion said.
The regional approach will also help participants get to know their neighbors, make it easier to travel to nearby conservation coaches’ farms and accommodate regional-specific advice from the conservation professionals — from NRCS, Pheasants Forever and county conservation departments — who also work in the area, Marion said.
Regional groups kicked off with Zoom workshops earlier this month. Another round of workshops will be held in April.
WiWiC plans to hold another round of Zoom workshops in the fall and hold field days and education events this summer if they can do so safely, Marion said.
The workshops provide both networking opportunities and conservation education, Marion said.
So far, the level of interest in WiWiC has been “great,” Marion said. Each of the four launch workshops had at least 30 women registered, she said.
“Ultimately, our goal is to see more soil conservation, water protection, wildlife habitat and regenerative practices transforming the landscape of Wisconsin,” Marion said.
Women landowners are encouraged to join a regional group, follow along with WiWiC on social media or sign up for their email newsletter. Find out more by visiting wiwic.org.