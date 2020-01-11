Two February agricultural workshops will focus on farm profitability as it relates to using healthy soil practices such as reduced tillage and cover crops. The workshops are hosted by the Clark and Eau Claire County Land Conservation offices with support from the Eau Claire River Watershed Coalition and the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission.
The workshops run from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and are scheduled for Feb. 10 at the C.A.M. Center, W8872 Pine Road, Thorp, and Feb. 12 at the Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire Department, 745 Industrial Drive, Augusta.
Speakers will include Jason Cavadini, agronomist and assistant superintendent at the UW-Madison Division of Extension’s Marshfield Area Research Station; Richard Halopka, crops and soils agent for Extension Clark County; and Jamie Patton, senior outreach specialist with Extension’s Nutrient and Pest Management Program.
Cavadini will provide an overview of regenerative agriculture and how it can be incorporated into traditional farming techniques. Halopka will discuss tools farmers can use to assess profitability. Patton will speak about managing soil health within a dairy operation.
Following the three speakers will be a lunch meal with time for discussion among attendees. Closing out the day will be a panel of local farmers who will share their experiences with implementing soil health practices. The audience is invited to join in a question and answer session following the panel discussion.
Both events are free and open to the public with lunch included. Farmers can choose to attend either event. Registration is required for a meal count. To register or for more information, contact Lindsay Olson, associate planner at WCWRPC at 715-836-2918 ext. 23 or lolson@wcwrpc.org.