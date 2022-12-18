Down on the Farm: Yuletide homestead helpers

Needle felted gnomes/nisse family.

 Photo by Laura Berlage

I love learning new things. This month, some of my Zoom needle felting classes were hosted with Vesterheim Folk Art School (based in Decorah, Iowa), bringing back a popular holiday acivity. The project of choice was needle felting a gnome family — or nisse (said Niss-ah), as they are called in Norway.

I had grown up with the fantastically watercolor-illustrated gnome book by Will Huygen and Rien Poortvliet, showing the classic blue-and-red dressed characters living in their natural habitat in remote northern Europe. Gnome is the German word for these small, human-like creatures of folklore, while in Sweden the name of choice is tomte. In this classic gnome book, these characters are stewards of the forest, helping the injured or distressed woodland animals, picking berries, and keeping cozy in their homes beneath giant trees.