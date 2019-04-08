Soybean growers are beginning to take notice of California court cases in which plaintiffs say exposure to the weed killer Roundup leads to non-Hodgkin lymphoma, says the president of the Wisconsin Soybean Association.
“I’ve had discussions with people who are concerned about the lawsuits,” said Pepin County farmer Tony Mellenthin. “They are not concerned with the safety of Roundup because, as farmers, we know it’s been proven safe over the years and by decades of research.”
Instead, he said, the head scratching is over the size of the settlements and how juries reach their conclusions.
“We are seeing the lawsuits decided not based on science,” Mellenthin said. “It’s concerning because, essentially, science is being ignored.”
Having not seen transcripts of the California cases, Mellenthin said he assumes Bayer AG introduced as evidence information from many Roundup studies.
“That’s why I’m saying they are ignoring the science and believing the misinformation from the other side,” he said.
He said he wonders what evidence was introduced to prove the plaintiff’s charge: “I haven’t seen proof that Roundup leads to non-Hodgkin lymphoma.”
Published reports indicate that plaintiffs say they should have been warned about the effects of Roundup.
Mellenthin, 28, earlier this year won an advocating-for-agriculture competition with the Outstanding Young Farmers program. He is a graduate of UW-River Falls with a major in agricultural business and a minor in crop science.
He farms about 7,000 acres with his father, Marty, with the total split between corn and soybeans. In addition, Tony rents other acres for his cropping operation. The family conducts their own herbicide spraying program.
Explaining agriculture’s need for effective weed control tools falls into Mellenthin’s wheelhouse.
In leading the soybean association, Mellenthin comes into contact with growers at the annual Corn/Soy Expo in Wisconsin Dells and at other meetings statewide and nationally.
“Up to now, it’s been mostly water cooler talk rather than official conversation,” Mellenthin said. “Most of the time, the topic comes up from the people I’m talking to.”
Asked to gauge farmer awareness and concern over the outcome of the trials, Mellenthin said, “I would say there are farmers aware of it. Are there enough farmers aware? I’m not sure that’s the case, but there (are) some.”
While television commercials aim to enlist more supporters in class action suits against Roundup, Mellenthin said his family’s farm also has been solicited by law firms.
“We’ve had letters from law offices who specialize in class action suits,” Mellenthin said. “We are a farm and they assume we use glyphosate.”
He said the family did not respond to the letters and he’s not aware of other soybean growers receiving such letters.
While the court cases play out in California, Mellenthin said grower organizations such as his will continue to keep an eye on what’s happening in California and Washington, D.C.
“We are constantly talking to federal regulators about glyphosate, reiterating not only the safety of the product but the necessity of having these tools in the toolbox,” he said.
And he believes there are other conversations coming up as the Roundup controversy becomes more intense.
“I think we will be spending more time on consumer outreach and consumer education,” he said.
It’s reported that there are about 11,200 lawsuits filed against Monsanto and Bayer AG involving the weed killer. It’s not clear how many involve farmers or how many involve gardeners, landscapers or other users of the product.
Mellenthin emphasizes the importance of reading and adhering to the product’s label: “The label says you need personal protection equipment. By almost all definitions, the label is the law,” he said.