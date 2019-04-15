Thirty Wisconsin Farmers Union members attended the Heartland Forum late last month in Storm Lake, Iowa. The event drew attention to consolidation in agriculture and other issues impacting rural America. WFU members and staff attending were, front, from left, Danielle Endvick, Holcombe; Faye Jones, Spring Valley; Nik Novak, Eau Claire; Rachel Hamele, Fort Atkinson; Justin Briggs, Stratford; Rebecca Druzik, Bruce. Middle row, from left, Tommy Enright, Amherst; Patty Edelburg, Scandinavia; Kriss Marion, Blanchardville; Hayley Burns, Wisconsin Dells; Alicia Razvi, Stevens Point; Sarah Lloyd, Wisconsin Dells; Lauren Langworthy, Wheeler; Bobbi Wilson, Madison; Dale Wiehoff, Glenwood. Back row, from left, Joseph Behlen, Vesper; Darin Von Ruden, Westby; Danny Simpson, Ashland; Mary Dougherty, Bayfield; Joel Kuehnhold, Milladore; Julie Bomar, Menomonie; Caleb Langworthy, Wheeler; Kirsten Slaughter, Madison; Corinne Rafferty, Glenwood; John Adams, Washburn; and Matt Briske, Bruce. Not pictured are Mariann Holm, Elk Mound; Sarah Paquette, Boyceville; Steve Hanson, Menomonie; and Leah Douglas, reporter with the Food and Environment Reporting Network.