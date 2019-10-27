Agroforestry is the integration of trees with crops or livestock and has been hailed by farmers, scientists and policymakers alike as a solution to the economic and ecological issues of agriculture.
In fact, researchers at the Savanna Institute have found that more than 23% of all Midwestern corn and soy cropland could make more money if converted to agroforestry. However, only 1.5% of all farms nationwide currently practice some form of agroforestry.
The Savanna Institute is hoping to improve the number of farms utilizing agroforestry by using a recent grant from the USDA Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program to help more Illinois farmers adopt this transformative practice. The nearly $200,000 grant will enable the organization to establish a network of agroforestry demonstration farms across Illinois over the next two years.
In partnership with public and private landowners, these farms will facilitate a broad range of education, demonstration and research functions.
Although agroforestry practices can improve the financial stability of any farm, farmers in the Midwest have been slow to adopt practices they have not seen demonstrated on the scale of a commercial farm. The three new demonstration farms the Savanna Institute will establish in Illinois are designed to address this gap. These farms will show farmers in the region what agroforestry looks like on a commercial scale. Similar demonstrations in Europe and Canada by universities and non-governmental agencies have greatly increased agroforestry adoption.
Ultimately, widespread adoption of agroforestry in the Midwest will enhance farm profitability, ecological resilience, carbon storage, water quality and rural job creation.
This initiative by the Institute builds on an initial demonstration farm at Silverwood County Park near Edgerton, Wisconsin, which was established earlier this year with support from Dane County, the No Regrets Initiative, Plantra, Inc., Friends of Silverwood Park and Doudlah Farms, Inc.