Down on the Farm

The ewes know that milking time is coming up!

 Photo by Kara Berlage

Saturday was a busy day for curbside scooping of gelato at our Farmstead Creamery. Sometimes several vanloads of families or friends would arrive together, eager for a tasty frozen treat to escape the heat of the summer day.

Now in our tenth summer of having the creamery, a host of folks look forward to stopping by for this gourmet, Italian version of ice cream that is denser and less fatty, but I still have plenty of opportunities with new folks who don’t know what gelato is or what it’s made from. One of the vanloads of urban teenagers included the questions, “Is it dairy?”

