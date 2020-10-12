When Wisconsin’s “safer at home” order went into effect in March, businesses — suddenly deemed essential or not — scrambled to adapt.
Six-and-a-half months later, the statewide “safer at home” order may be gone, but many businesses are still not back to business as usual as the COVID-19 pandemic and related regulations and recommendations continue.
That goes too for Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association, which since the “safer at home” order went in place in March has been adapting to changing rules, regulations and recommendations.
The initial “safer at home” order, meant to curtail the pandemic and flatten the curve, has turned into a what can be, from a business planning perspective, an exhausting ever-changing array of orders and recommendations from every level of government.
While unlikely to have happened due to the unforeseeable nature of public health crises, businesses like Equity can now be left wishing they had known sooner that the COVID-19 pandemic’s presence would still be felt this much later.
“It would’ve been a lot more beneficial to have a six- or nine-month plan right out of the gate,” said Curt Larson, Equity’s president and CEO.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has proved to be nearly impossible to predict, leaving businesses to keep a watchful eye for any changes on the horizon.
Though livestock markets are an important cog for the industry, they weren’t initially classified as “essential” during the first statewide order.
That meant the markets could’ve been forced to close, and market patrons could’ve lost the services they relied on livestock markets for.
Fortunately for Equity and other livestock markets, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and state legislators helped livestock markets get on the approved list of essential employers, allowing them to continue operating, with the modifications necessary to meet the other requirements of the “safer at home” order.
After Equity was able to obtain its essential employer status, they, like other businesses, worked to implement changes for the safety of their employees, truckers and buyers while trying to still effectively provide their services.
A “no spectator” policy was enacted, and measures including masks, gloves and hand sanitizer were available to employees. Producers were able to pick up their checks in the parking lot, drive-thru style.
After concerns that Equity’s Marion market’s Monday night sales could become what is now referred to as a “super-spreader event,” that market was closed, Larson said. By the time “safer at home” went away, most people had been transitioned away to other markets already and the market remained closed, something Larson acknowledged was “painful” to those in the local Marion area.
When the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the “safer at home” order in mid-May, businesses were permitted on a state level to begin the process of reopening, but months later, Equity has discovered that was far from the end of business modifications they would make.
Statewide businesses like Equity were able to work with state authorities to have a uniform policy of operation in place as a patchwork of county and city health orders went into place shortly after “safer at home,” said Larson. That some consistency was able to be established was “reassuring,” he said.
As businesses began to reopen, Equity lessened restrictions on entry to their markets, enacting a “limited admittance” policy, which asked only one person from an operation to enter strictly for business reasons and requested that children not enter their facilities.
Two-and-a-half months after the state’s “safer at home” order was overturned, though, there was a new state regulation for Equity and other businesses in the state to follow: Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate.
The mandate made Equity, which says that it is following CDC guidelines and obeying any governmental orders, decide to go back to a “no spectator” policy again, under the assumption that doing so would make the mandate easier to comply with. In a statement, Equity said that they recognized that decision “was not favored by our patrons” and with the extension of the mask mandate, which is being challenged in court, they created a new “limited admittance” policy that again asks only people with a business reason to enter their facilities and vacate when they’re done.
Larson said that the decision to enforce the face coverings mandate on their properties was a business decision and not motivated by any kind of politics, but they’ve still had their “share of resistance” when administering the policy, as masks have become become a contentious topic.
Larson said that he doesn’t claim to be a medical expert, scientist or politician and that to stay in business, they follow any regulations they need to.
“This isn’t how I want to do business,” Larson said, noting that he prefers being able to have open doors.
Some market-goers have threatened to take their business to other competitors who might not be strictly enforcing the face coverings order, Larson said, but if markets choose not to enforce the mask mandate, he said, it can create the impression that the market might not comply with other more standard regulations.
In the long run, Larson said Equity is just trying to keep doing what they’re doing for farmers and others who rely on the market.
After worries about harvest capacity at slaughterhouses in April and May due to COVID-19, prices for livestock seemed to have held steadier than many in the industry expected. Since June, Equity in a statement said it has seen fairly steady demand for all classes of livestock at “attractive” prices and is “currently seeing strong demand for feeder cattle.”