MONDOVI — The demand for U.S. beef is “really strong” as 2020 fully gets underway as increases in supply aren’t tempering higher prices, according to Brenda Boetel, UW-Extension livestock and grain market specialist.
It’s important to keep the demand high in order match the large supply that is available, especially as both beef and pork production is expected to continue to increase, Boetel said at a cattle feeder clinic in Mondovi on Feb. 24.
Beef producers can keep an eye on the pork industry for indications of what may happen with the beef industry.
Beef, which has always been the higher-priced protein, maintains a sensitive price spread with pork, currently at $4.06, Boetel said. That spread was lowest in 2005 at $1.78 and peaked in 2015 at $4.19.
That spread is a concern for beef producers because when macroeconomic conditions are poor, consumers can sit down and simply choose to go with pork because it’s so much cheaper, she added. That means that beef producers have to pay more attention to macroeconomic conditions.
Also, if the price of pork collapses due to factors such as slaughter capacity and demand, that will bring the beef prices down due to the sensitive spread between the two proteins, Boetel said.
In general, if demand can’t be kept high or if something bad happens macroeconomically, the prices for both proteins could drop really quickly because of the large amount of supply.
International factors, such as tariffs and availability of product in other countries, played a role in beef markets and exports in 2019 and may continue to do so. The impact of African Swine Fever and coronavirus in China is also expected to affect markets.
Regarding market power, Boetel said that when a large supply is available, the power rests on the person closest to the consumer, for example, the meat packer. When the supply is small, the person furthest from the consumer, the cow-calf operation, retains the most market power.
Looking forward, Boetel said the U.S. is expected to maintain a large production of the three major proteins: beef, pork and poultry.
Other factors to watch this year are the impact of trade deals on exports and a potential recession, which could come about due to the volatility of election years, Boetel said.
In the long run, fake meat might play an important role in the beef industry. Boetel was specifically referring to more modern meat alternatives that began with garden and corn burgers and have evolved to products such as the plant-based Impossible Burger.
Cultured meat, which is grown in a lab, isn’t available in retail right now, Boetel said, but may also be a consideration.
Consumers interested in fake meat products generally perceive them to be healthier or more environmentally friendly, but there is some marketing and educating that can be done with beef without coming across too strong, Boetel said.
While the current market share of alternative meat products isn’t that big, Boetel said, it bears watching in the future as the products’ popularity may grow into a larger factor down the road.
“It’s a long-term concern,” Boetel said, noting that right now it’s not having an impact on demand, but in 20 years, it might be.
Data for profitability
Arquimides Reyes, UW-River Falls Beef Production and Management professor, discussed traits of cattle that affect profitability and willingness to buy.
“We need to produce cattle that make us money,” Reyes said.
Making a cattle operation more profitable includes buying the right bull/cows and looking for the bull that can move the operator the furthest the fastest, Reyes said.
The end goal still, Reyes said, is the trait of most concern — profitability. One way to receive premiums upon sale is to collect good data, he said.
On the farm and ranch, traits that drive profitability are fertility, cow productivity and feed intake, Reyes said.
Those who aren’t keeping a full set of that type of data should be, Reyes said. Retaining ownership makes it easier to keep that data all the way through.
Knowing all of that data and keeping track of it means that the data can be taken to the buyers, or it can let small operators know if they’re turning a profit or just watching money change hands, Reyes said.
Reyes also stressed that operators should be sure to account for their labor when trying to assess profitability.
A wide variety of traits will affect the quality of the cattle and the price producers receive. Genetics improvements can in turn improve profitability, Reyes said.
Ultimately, though, consumers will determine the premiums, Reyes said. Those consumers will be looking for palatability (juiciness, tenderness and flavor) and affordability in their beef choices, he said.
Consumers relay to retailers, who relay to packers and so on all the way to cow-calf producers, Reyes said, but along the way data is frequently lost.
Working that chain in reverse means that cow-calf producers who keep the data and can pass it along, especially as it relates to selling to markets such as China, Reyes said, can turn that same relay system into premiums.