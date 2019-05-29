The Great Lakes Belted Galloway Association will once again hold its annual field day and meeting in Wisconsin on Saturday, June 8, at Wisconsin River Meats in Mauston. The plant, owned by John D. Hamm and David A. Mauer, is more than 8,500 square feet and is equipped with the latest in meat processing technology.
Registration will begin at 7 a.m. with activities beginning at 9 a.m. The day’s events will include presentations on direct marketing your beef, a plant tour of Wisconsin River Meats, meat cutting demonstration, and carcass viewing of the entries in the Belted Galloway steer contest hosted by Hamm. In the afternoon, attendees will board a bus and tour Mount Haven Farms, owned by former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy G. Thompson and partners Scott and Sheri Schultz. Mount Haven showcases a herd of 57 Belted Galloways. The day will conclude with a social hour and dinner, followed by the group’s annual meeting, and a fundraising auction for the breed’s area youth group.
For more information or to make reservations, contact Kathi Jurkowski, 5418 Yale Bridge Road, Rockton, IL 61072; or call 815-629-2306 or email kathikowski@gmail.com.