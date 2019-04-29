A Black Angus bull owned by Andy and Amy Strasburg of Strasburg Angus in Marshall brought the top bid during the 36th annual St. Croix Valley Bull Test Sale held April 20 at UW-River Falls’ Mann Valley Farm.
The bull, sired by Barstow Cash, was purchased by Brian Peetz of Clayton for $4,700. That’s $100 higher than last year’s top bid of $4,600, obtained for a Normande bull from Crick Ridge Farm of Spring Valley.
Thirty-seven performance-tested beef bulls were sold this year, for a total of $93,000 and an average price of $2,513.51 per bull. That compares to 32 bulls sold for $90,500 and an average of $2,828.13 in 2018.
This year’s 31 Black Angus bulls sold for a total of $78,300 and went for an average price of $2,525.81.
Green Meadows Angus, owned by Daniel Showalter of Gleason, consigned the top-selling Red Angus bull, sired by Bieber Deep End B597. The bull went home with Donald Merta of Ellsworth for $3,000. The two Red Angus bulls on the sale went for a total of $5,400 and $2,700 average.
After Hours Ranch owned by Scott Ellevold of Emerald consigned the top-selling Simmental bull. Sired by Baldridge Bronc, the bull was purchased by Robert Hovde of Baldwin for $3,300. The three Simmental bulls sold for a total of $7,300 and average price of $2,433.33.
Valley Hill Farm owned by Todd Leonard and Lance Brantner of Ellsworth consigned the lone South Devon bull on the sale. The bull, sired by KNN Vincent 22C, was bought by Lyle Halverson of Mondovi for $2,000.
Bulls in the annual spring sale represent the top of all those on test during the past year. The test is under the general supervision of the SCVBT board, which contracts UW-River Falls to furnish facilities, feeding, care and management of the bulls.
The purpose of the test is to evaluate differences in performance traits among bulls raised in a uniform environment and fed under practical conditions. The test serves as an educational tool in that it acquaints producers with performance records, provides them with comparative data based on measurable traits of economic value and acts as a seedstock source.
All bulls are ration-tested, ultrasounded to measure carcass quality and fertility-checked to provide the information producers need to select their future herd sires. Their high-forage diet is designed to allow them to express their true genetic potential. A diet of this type, combined with a good health program and genetically superior cattle, gives producers some assurance that a SCVBT bull will add value to their herd.
All bulls have passed a veterinarian breeding soundness exam and are guaranteed free of all known genetic defects. They also must undergo a series of vaccinations before entry into the bull test.