May is Beef Month in Wisconsin, and in celebration of an entire month dedicated to beef farmers and beef eaters, the Wisconsin Beef Council will host a 5K/10K fun run/walk.
The “Moove” It On Cattle Drive 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk will be Saturday, May 18, on the Great Sauk State Trail in Prairie du Sac, where participants will complete a “there and back” flat and paved course along the scenic Wisconsin River. Participants will receive a free T-shirt, be entered to win a drawing of beef gift certificates and invited to Veteran’s Memorial Park located on Highway 78 for a lunch after the race.
There is a price savings for early registration for the event, with a $5 mark-up for same-day registration. All proceeds will be donated to the Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry. To register, visit www.beeftips.com/nutrition/team-beef.