NEW GLARUS — For just more than 40 years, Patty Reedy has been tending to a flock of sheep at Rainbow Fleece Farm, her passion for the woolly animals fed by her love for fiber arts.
Her interest in fiber arts stems from her experiences as a 4-H and youth agent in Dane County — the first job she had after graduating from Iowa State University and coming to Wisconsin in 1970. After a few years in this role, she decided to pursue a master’s degree in fiber arts, settling in on a farmette west of Madison.
However, soon she found herself in need of more pasture and a bigger place, finding a gem in rural Green County where she began to develop her flock. She set out to build a flock of different natural-colored sheep — a rainbow of natural colors — hence the name of her farm, Rainbow Fleece Farm.
“The rolling hills out here are just perfect,” she said. “I’ve been a colored breeder ever since.”
Along with raising her flock for wool and breeding stock, Reedy also maintains a fully stocked “Yarn Barn,” full of fleece, fiber, supplies, books and collectibles; fulfills wool orders on a more than 100-year-old carding machine in her on-site fiber mill; and sells cuts of meat through her on-site retail store and at area farmers’ markets.
Visitors to Reedy’s yarn and fiber shop are sure to leave with something for their next project, and if not, they’ll likely spot something of inspiration, from beautiful fleeces in white, silver, charcoal, brown and espresso to artisan yarns, either natural colored or hand-dyed. And it’s all grown on Reedy’s farm in rural New Glarus.
Also for sale in the yarn and fiber shop are spinning/felting blends, sheep skins, Ashford wheels, blending boards, hand carders, assorted spindles and fiber tools, looms, warm wool blankets, wool socks and eco-wool felted laundry balls, which Reedy makes herself. She has also been picking vintage collectibles, unusual books, kitchen gadgets and more for those non-fiber people who visit with their fiber-loving friends.
In 1998, Reedy and her husband, Andy Wersal, decided to invest in a carding machine, adding another chapter to their business’ story. With Wersal’s interest in mechanical things, the couple traveled to northern Wisconsin to purchase a 1915 Saco-Lowell high-production carder. They brought the 4-ton machine home to a remodeled garage — a newly organized space for Rainbow Fleece Farm’s fiber mill.
Now that Reedy and Wersal are semi-retired, they do carding for themselves and for friends, with custom processing available by request.
A former vegetarian, Reedy also sells cuts of lamb, chicken and turkey, all raised on the farm. Customers can purchase directly from Reedy as she has a licensed retail meat store within the mill building. People can also purchase meat at three of the farmers’ markets in which Reedy and Wersal participate.
“I’ve really come full circle,” Reedy said. “I came around and became proud of the fact I am clothing people and also feeding them.”
While Reedy has been participating in farmers’ markets for many years, she and Wersal have been part of two weekday neighborhood markets in Madison since the 1990s — one on Madison’s east side on Tuesdays and another in Fitchburg on Thursday afternoons. These smaller types of markets attract people who live and work in these areas, and it gives Reedy and Wersal a chance to get to know their customers a little better at a smaller market.
“We really like that style of marketing and have had really good luck,” she said.
In the winter months, Reedy also arranges deliveries to the Madison area to keep her customers happy.
Last year, Reedy joined the newly restarted New Glarus Farmers Market, held on Friday afternoons.
Meat purchases tend to jump around the holidays when customers are searching for special cuts to celebrate. Reedy sees customers flocking on holidays like Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas, and whether they’re looking for the perfect lamb chops, half chicken or holiday turkey, Reedy assists them with their requests.
More recently, however, she’s been selling a lot of gyro brats. They’ve been especially popular at farmers’ markets, Reedy said.
For customers who may be interested in where and how the sheep are raised, Reedy and Wersal also open up their farm to visitors several times a year for special events. Just this spring, they held their 39th annual Spring Shearing event, inviting spinners to meet the sheep, watch a professional sheep shearer complete her work and observe numerous demonstrations in carding, spinning, knitting, weaving and felting.
In the fall, Rainbow Fleece Farm hosts a Turkey Trot event and a holiday open house. In some years, Reedy also puts together cabin fever-type events to get people out of their houses during the cold months; other events are more pop-up events, which she promotes on her farm’s Facebook page.
Reedy has worked a lot over the years with youth and families as well, welcoming students from area schools and the Madison Waldorf School to her farm for educational opportunities and to complete hands-on projects.
“There have been a lot of little girls who wanted to be farmers after they visited,” Reedy said, especially when they get to interact with the baby animals on the farm.
Passing on the business has also been something on the minds of Reedy and Wersal as they approach their retirement years. They’ve been working with a young couple on farm succession; the couple is interested in learning more about fiber arts and potentially buying the business.
“The sheep would be for sale — 40 years of good genetics,” Reedy said.
With a smile, Wersal said she’d have to consider letting some of her sheep go — even ones she’s come to favor over others.
Being in the business for 40 years, she has also seen a lot of trends come and go; however, interest in fiber arts still remains.
More and more people are getting into weaving, Reedy said, using different inexpensive looms to experiment and explore the world of fiber arts. Bright, vibrant colors are in right now, too, especially combinations of colors and other decorative pieces.
“The interest in wool crafts is constant,” she said. “We see a lot of new people, and some of the oldsters are still going, too.”