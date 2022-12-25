Chickens1.jpg

Rusty DeFoe and Daisy Perez-Defoe and their family began their small livestock farm with a shed and a couple of acres of land along Binsfield Road. They now want to expand the farm to 15 acres and convert the former Ashland Area Veterinary Clinic into a poultry-processing plant.

A pair of Ashland farmers who started raising animals next to a shed along Binsfield Road now want to expand to create a poultry farm and processing facility on nearby land.

Rusty Defoe and Daisy Perez-Defoe call their small farm Birds N’ Things Farm, where they raise chickens, ducks, hogs and other livestock. They now intend to purchase the former veterinary clinic along Binsfield and convert it into a poultry-processing facility.

The Defoes would convert the top floor of the former vet clinic into living quarters and use the ground floor for slaughtering and cleaning processes.

