A pair of Ashland farmers who started raising animals next to a shed along Binsfield Road now want to expand to create a poultry farm and processing facility on nearby land.
Rusty Defoe and Daisy Perez-Defoe call their small farm Birds N’ Things Farm, where they raise chickens, ducks, hogs and other livestock. They now intend to purchase the former veterinary clinic along Binsfield and convert it into a poultry-processing facility.
The farm operators met with Ashland Planning Commission members last week for a workshop to gauge where they stand before moving forward. They explained their business plan and addressed fears that an expanded farm and processing plant would create waste and other problems within city limits.
The nearest state- and USDA-inspected facility to slaughter and clean poultry now is in Ridgeland, a six-hour round trip for the Defoes, who live in Red Cliff.
At a similar facility in Ashland, Daisy Perez-Defoe said they would be able to provide a service for themselves and other farmers.
“Not only is there a long drive for farmers around Ashland, if they want state or USDA poultry-processing, they must also compete with others to find dates to do it. By adding this processing facility on our farm, we can help local farmers by booking them first before out-of-town farmers,” she said.
The former vet facility is a two-story building. They plan to convert the top floor into their living quarters and the bottom floor will be converted for poultry processing.
Converting the building will be relatively easy because it already was designed for animals, with tile floors plumbing in key locations and drainage throughout the building. A portion of the ground floor would be turned into a commercial kitchen for a USDA-approved egg-washing station with a small retail space.
The facility would be equipped with the most up-to-date processing equipment on the market, designed to reduce the time necessary to process a bird and give the Defoes the capacity to slaughter and prepare for sale up to 1,000 birds per day.
It would be designed as a zero-waste facility, Daisy Perez-Defoe said. The property has three 6,000 holding tanks where wastewater would be stored until pumped, minimizing water runoff. Waste from poultry carcasses would be cleaned, boiled and ground into pet food.
“All of this to minimize and greatly reduce any, if not all, waste from the facility,” she told the commission members.
The veterinary building is listed for sale for $649,000. The Defoes said they intend to cover the expected cost of the building and the $30,000 price tag for renovating it with a number of grants and a loan from USDA Farm Agency.
Their plan is to operate the facility three days a week and book appointments from February to November, giving them a possible 10-month work calendar the first year. The first year, they plan to process about 360,000 birds, according to their business plan.
Bonnie Warndahl, who has helped the Defoes and other farmers build businesses, said there simply aren’t many food processors left in the country, let alone Wisconsin.
She told the commission that the Defoes have a solid business plan to fill a niche for Ashland.
“By allowing the building of the processing facility, the Defoes and many local producers will have the means to safely provide quality meat to the residents of Ashland and surrounding areas. There is an obvious need for their product,” she said. “It is very important that we have the ability to have food processed locally.”
About 50% of America’s food- and fiber-producers are over age 55 and retiring or looking to do so, she said. So anything that can help new people enter the industry is beneficial.
“They are retiring at an alarming rate while the percentage of incoming farmers remains as low as 8%. It’s projected that the majority of food-producers will fully retire in the next five to 10 years. It is an impending crisis and it is imperative we do anything we can do to help the next generation of farmers succeed,” she said.
The Defoes said they intend to hire farmhands as the business grows and build onsite housing for them. And they already have tentative agreements with a local restaurant to provide it with chicken.
Beyond Bayfield and Ashland counties, they plan want to expand their customer base to the Twin Cities, Duluth/Superior, reaching an estimated 350,000 people. By doing so, they expect to make roughly $460,000 from the farm in 2023 by selling turkeys to Ashland Family Restaurant, chickens to the Elder Box designed to feed tribal elders, and pork and chickens directly to the consumers.
They also intend to begin raising, chickens, turkeys, hogs and sheep on the 15 acres adjacent to the clinic and Ojibwe horses.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first workshop for a proposed business held by the Planning Commission that commission member John Beirl can remember. The matter will go before the commission again in the coming months, before going to City Council for final approval.