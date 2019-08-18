REWEY — When Mike and Matt Mueller held their first pasture walk at Double M Cattle Company, their pasture wasn’t as full as it was Aug. 6, when about 20 people visited to learn more about how they raise their herds of Normande, Shorthorn and commercial crossbred cattle on pasture that is prime for corn growing.
“It has gotten thicker and thicker,” Mike Mueller said.
Mike had experimented with rotational grazing with a very small herd of beef cows while he was milking over 100 dairy cows in the early 1990s. After phasing out of dairy, Mike and his son, Matt, made the decision to rotationally graze the entire property, creating approximately five acre paddocks for their cattle to move through every five to seven days.
“Since we’ve gone that route, it’s gone well,” he said. “We’ve raised good cattle on this pasture.”
Although their farm is on some of the highest quality soil in southwest Wisconsin, they made the decision to seed the entire farm down to pasture in 2006. Using a diverse seed mix selected specially for its use in grazing, the Muellers went to work installing moveable fencing and a watering system to accommodate their operation.
Since 1995, the operation has grown from 30 cows to 440 beef cows — 80 registered Normandes, 80 registered Shorthorns and 280 crossbreds, primarily with Shorthorn and Normande with some Simmental, Red Angus and South Devon — along with their calves. The Muellers keep 200 acres to themselves for pasture and lease the remainder, about 400 acres of cropland and 600 acres of leased pasture for rotational grazing contracts with local farmers in Highland, Hollandale and Mineral Point.
While the Muellers didn’t seek expert advice before planning their paddock system, they did do some research before making the commitment. They also had very little farming equipment at the time they transitioned, making the decision to try rotational grazing an easier one for them and their farm.
In a normal year, the Muellers see very good body condition on their cows because of the high quality forage they get. And while they are in an area that could yield 250 bushels of corn per acre, they feel they made a good choice in rotationally grazing their beef cattle instead.
Along with a hay ride tour through the pastures, attendees to the Mueller pasture walk also had the opportunity to observe a rainfall simulator, courtesy of Iowa County Land Conservation Department. Katie Abbott, Iowa County conservationist, and Landon Baumgartner, Iowa County conservation specialist, were on hand to complete the demonstration.
Baumgartner explained how different types of land management impact soil health and water retention, using four samples of soil from farms in Iowa County. He asked attendees to keep four things in mind when considering soil health — maximizing the living root, minimizing disturbance, maximizing biodiversity and maximizing cover — which are all things that can be achieved through a rotational grazing system.
This was the third pasture walk scheduled this year by the Southwest Wisconsin Grazing Network. Two pasture walks remain for this season: one on Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. at Don and Samantha Frei’s farm, N3808 Duncan Hill Road, Argyle; and another on Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. at Grass Dairy, owned and operated by Scott Mericka, 5023 Highway 23, Dodgeville. For more information on these pasture walks, visit https://green.extension.wisc.edu/files/2019/07/2019-Pasture-Walk-Schedule.pdf.
For questions on upcoming pasture walks or the Southwest Wisconsin Grazing Network, contact Gene Schriefer, Iowa County UW-Extension, at 608-930-9850 or gene.schriefer@ces.uwex.edu.