VIROQUA — A junior competitor exhibited the grand champion of the open show at the 21st Wisconsin Jersey Spring Spectacular Show held recently at the Vernon County Fairground.
Norse Star Scout 4857 of Linehan Jerseys, River Falls, was named grand champion; she was exhibited by Lilly Johnson, a friend of the Linehan family, and also received first place in 4-year-olds, senior champion of the open and junior shows and best udder of both the open and junior shows.
“We’re very humbled for the fantastic day we had,” Matt Linehan said in a Facebook post. “We’re very excited to see what this special young cow’s future has in store.”
Reserve grand champion was awarded to Gil-Bar Premier Wendy 43-ET from Gil-Bar Farm, Janesville. She was also the winning junior 2-year-old, intermediate champion and was selected as the best bred and owned cow of the show.
Reserve senior champion of the show was awarded to K&R Premier Sunlight, exhibited by the Randy Drinkall family of Rushford, Minn. In addition, she also received first place for 5-year-olds and honorable mention grand champion of the open show.
Calli and Wyatt Storms, Muscoda, exhibited Stone Front Getaway Jody, who received honorable mention senior and grand champion of the junior show as well as honorable mention senior champion of the open show. The Storms also received the honor of premier junior exhibitor.
In the junior show, Sawyer and Olivia Brandenburg, Fort Atkinson, exhibited Ratliff Premier Deva-ET, named the reserve senior and grand champion. Their Jersey also received reserve intermediate champion and first place in the junior 3-year-olds.
Junior champion of the junior show was Townside Normal Kookie, a second winter yearling exhibited by Noah Bilz, Dorchester. Reserve junior champion was Schulte Bros Teq Gem-ET, a first summer yearling exhibited by Lucas Redalen.
Junior champion of the open show was Woodmohr She Prime, exhibited by Woodmohr Jerseys, Bloomer; reserve champion of the open show was awarded to Woodmohr Lady Victory, also of Woodmohr Jerseys.
Woodmohr Jerseys also received the honor of Premier Breeder; they also tied with Smokin Hot Jerseys, Norwalk for Premier Exhibitor.
A complete list of results from the 21st Wisconsin Jersey Spring Spectacular Show will be available at https://wisconsinjerseys.usjerseyjournal.com.