Frog

An adorable little tree frog enjoys the shelter of Laura Berlage’s peace pole at Farmstead Creamery.

 Laura Berlage

“You have so many hummingbirds!” has been the exclamation all summer as folks pile out of their vehicles to snag a scoop of gelato or a bakery fika treat and coffee. And indeed, in early August we were swarming with so many hummingbirds that it seemed the pollinator gardens were a veritable beehive of buzzing mini birds.

Wild bees were plentiful then, too, buzzing and bumbling about from flower to flower, not caring if I gave them a friendly brush on the back as they worked their pollen magic. Animals of all sorts have a way of knowing if you mean good or ill.

Recommended for you