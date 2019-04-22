The 10th annual May Fair Event and Sale will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the St. Croix County Fairground in Glenwood City. The evening will include a catered meal, live entertainment and silent and live auctions.
The day helps raise funds for Renovations for Generations, a capital improvements campaign to preserve the area’s agricultural heritage and support youth programming. The nine previous May Fairs netted enough funds to underwrite construction of one of the three barns constructed on the fairground.
Sponsors include Friends of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds in cooperation with the St. Croix County 4-H Livestock, Dairy and Horse committees.