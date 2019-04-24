This year’s inductees into the Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame will be recognized at a ceremony on May 3 and include Larry Clark, owner of Lodi Sausage Co. and Meat Market; George, Ruth, Craig and Lea Culver, co-founders of Culver’s Restaurants; and Kathy Glass, microbiologist with the Food Research Institute at UW-Madison.
After graduating from UW-Madison’s Meat and Animal Science program in 1966, Larry Clark took a position at Oscar Mayer as a livestock buyer working with regional hog farmers to help recruit the needed supply of hogs to the Madison plant. In 1989, he was able to realize his dream of owning his own business by purchasing the Lodi Locker, now the Lodi Sausage Co. and Meat Market. The business is a model small meat plant, known and respected for high-quality, locally sourced fresh and processed meat products.
In addition to being a successful livestock buyer, corporate executive and business owner, Clark has shared his time and talents with the meat industry and his community. His contributions include building the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction into a significant fundraiser for Wisconsin 4-H, lending his expertise to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and other organizations when chronic wasting disease emerged in the state’s deer population, and partnering with the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to serve as manager of the Specialty Meat Development Center to help educate small meat plant owners about processed meat opportunities to help their businesses.
Culver’s co-founders George Culver, Ruth Culver, Craig Culver and Lea Culver built their legacy by following the credo to “do the right thing” for guests, team members and the community. In 1984, they established the first Culver’s restaurant in Sauk City. The first two years proved challenging, as frozen custard was not well-known in the area, but by following the motto “don’t mess with the quality,” the business started to thrive.
All of the co-founders were hands-on. Ruth and Lea were in the front of the restaurant, providing service and hospitality. Craig worked the grill, searing ButterBurgers to perfection, and George was in charge of the food preparation area. They made a great team and began to surround themselves with team members with the same dedication and values, with the first successful franchised restaurant opening in 1990. Today, Culver’s has more than 700 restaurants in 25 states.
George and Ruth passed away in 2011 and 2008, respectively. Craig and Lea remain actively involved in the business, with Craig serving as chairman of the board of directors and Lea serving as executive director of the Culver’s Foundation. While Culver’s has experienced many changes since 1984, its mission remains the same: every guest who chooses Culver’s leaves happy.
Kathy Glass grew up on a farm in Edgar, where the knowledge she gained in food production sparked her interest in science, and she developed the work ethic that would help her build a professional career as a food microbiologist. In 1985, she joined the Food Research Institute at UW-Madison, where her first project involved exploring the use of sodium lactate as a substitute for sodium nitrite to control Clostridium botulinum.
Glass is now the Institute’s associate director and runs its Applied Food Safety Laboratory, which conducts practical research and testing of food formulations, with the goal of identifying strategies to inhibit microbial growth and toxin production. The results generated in her lab are beneficial to meat companies, ingredient suppliers and consumers, and her expertise is sought by companies and regulators alike.
She has served on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service’s standing committee on food safety and the USDA/FDA National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods, helping to guide policy on food safety in meat products. Glass’ efforts over the course of her career have significantly improved the safety of processed meats in the U.S.
The Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame induction luncheon ceremony will take place on May 3 at noon at the Dejope Residence Hall, in the Mendota Room, on the UW-Madison campus. Tours of the new Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery building will be offered prior to and following the luncheon. Register online at https://uwccs.eventsair.com/meatfame19/register.