Minnesota’s beef producers have elected five board members to serve on the state research and promotion council.
The following board members will begin their term in July: District 4, Kami Schoenfeld, Lac Qui Parle County; District 5, John Schafer, Sibley County; District 6, Duane Munsterteiger, Kanabec County; District 7, Mark Malecek, Redwood County; and District 9, Katie Brenny, Goodhue County.
Established in 1967, the Minnesota Beef Council administers the beef checkoff program on behalf of beef farmers and ranchers in the state. The checkoff focuses on conducting research, education and promotion programs about beef and beef products. For more information, visit www.mnbeef.org or call 763-479-1011.