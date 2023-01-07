Woven rug

Decorative woven rag rug in Swedish rosepath motif.

 Laura Berlage

The new year is here and with it, a chance to start something new. In my fiber arts studio, I’m always excited to start new projects (indeed, works in progress are everywhere around here!) as well as share them virtually in Zoom classes.

Earlier this winter, students were nudging me to offer floor loom instruction via Zoom so they could feel supported as they got their looms weaving again. I had been offering these classes in person on the farm before the pandemic but had since shelved the project. The looms sat on the glassed-in farmhouse porch, waiting.

Recommended for you