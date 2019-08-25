About 50 people gathered Aug. 19 at Chippewa Valley Technical College to voice support and opposition toward potential changes to livestock siting rules in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection facilitated the afternoon hearing and another hearing the evening of Aug. 19 at CVTC.
At the first hearing, 20 people spoke, with 12 of them voicing their opposition to the proposed changes and eight generally in favor. Speakers included farm owners, concerned citizens, and leaders of state agriculture groups.
Eau Claire was the second of six locations around the state in August and September to host public hearings on the topic.
Audience members discussed proposed revisions to ATCP 51, legislation that began in 2006 and has not been altered since. The potential changes are in relation to nutrient management, waste storage facilities, runoff management, odor and setbacks.
The proposed changes would affect counties, towns and municipalities that require local approval for the siting of livestock facilities.
Eau Claire County does not have livestock siting ordinances, but several bordering and nearby counties do. The Eau Claire County Board had a moratorium on the expansion and creation of large livestock facilities that began last October and expired this June.
Chris Clayton, DATCP program manager of the livestock facility siting, presented background information Aug. 19 for about 30 minutes, then the public hearing began. Commenters were given five minutes to present public testimony. Clayton said the hearing served as part of an ongoing conversation and represented a variety of thoughts about the topic.
Those who spoke against the changes mostly mentioned the potentially negative economic consequences. Those in favor shared personal stories and expressed concern about impacts on water, land and air quality, particularly related to concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs, which are farms with 1,000 livestock or more.
Jim Holte, president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, spoke first and opposed the draft rule.
“I’m greatly concerned that this draft rule will only add to an already difficult financial time for livestock farmers,” Holte said.
Jim Kusilek, owner of Kusilek Farms, a CAFO in Barron County, said well-run, innovative CAFOs can have positive impacts on a community.
“We need to embrace the resources that we have and acknowledge the benefits that dairy brings to our state,” Kusilek said. “...Let’s find ways to get along rather than pushing businesses out. I will challenge you to find an industry to replace dairy.”
Kusilek said implementing changes would hurt Wisconsin’s bottom line. Jim Moriarty, a Compeer Financials employee, agreed.
“If we take steps to curb growth of dairy in Wisconsin, it will grow elsewhere and we will diminish here,” Moriarty said.
Julie Keown-Bomar, executive director of the Wisconsin Farmers Union, said she supported ATCP 51 as a way to protect water and air quality and hold CAFOs accountable.
“If the CAFOs that are in opposition to the rule changes are really so precariously situated that requiring them to respect roads and neighbors will destroy their business, then we better not send any other new farms down this path,” Keown-Bomar said.
Ann Hansen resides in Chippewa County and said local governments are fairly powerless from stopping new, potentially unwanted CAFOs from moving into towns.
“CAFOs are lousy neighbors,” Hanson said. “They pollute water supplies, they stink up the neighborhood, they lower the property values … I am all for farming, but to put an industrial, intensive livestock operation into a neighborhood and pretty much ruin it for everybody else, is not right.”
Mary Hoel, also a Chippewa County resident, agreed, noting that large operations aren’t always good stewards of the environment.
“CAFOs are not family farms, at least not the ones we’re dealing with,” she said. “They are factories.”
Amy Penterman works at Penterman Farms, a CAFO near Thorp, and said she has pride that the business is helping the environment. She said the regulations are burdensome and should be consistent and not overly complex, a common concern.
Dean Doornink, a dairy farmer from Baldwin, noted that the increased regulatory scrutiny wouldn’t help farmers and said rules should remain stable.
“As long as there’s consistency, the producer knows what he has to do to be in compliance,” Doornink said. “Changing the rules is not the way to go.”
Kim Dupre, a Minnesota resident who previously lived in Emerald, discussed a significant manure spill in March 2017 from Emerald Sky Dairy, a large farming operation. The spill resulted in significant negative consequences to local water quality and health.
Dupre advocated for increased setbacks from property lines and for industrial producers to have a contractual agreement with the companies.
“We’re used to the country smells, slow tractors on the road, excitement in the air at harvest time,” Dupre said. “That is something we enjoy, but when an industrial producer moves in next door, those sights, smells and sounds are amplified a thousand fold and are much less acceptable.”
Dupre hopes the DATCP board will “not treat rural residents living in the vicinity of an industrial producer as though we are sacrificial lambs.”
Virginia Drath, a retired dairy farmer and nurse, lives in Emerald and shared a similar story. She said that due to the 2017 spill and its impact, some residents cannot use their faucets due to unsafe water.
“When you turn on the faucet to brush your teeth tonight, pause for a minute and think about the folks in Emerald Township and the rest of Wisconsin that can’t do that without getting a bottle of water first,” Drath said.
DATCP will accept comments on the proposed rule through Sept. 13 and present a final draft ruling to the DATCP board Nov. 7. If that draft is approved, it would be submitted to the Wisconsin Legislature in January 2020.