College students looking at careers in the beef industry can apply for the Certified Angus Beef Youth Beef Leaders Seminar.

The seminar is scheduled for Dec. 15-17 in Wooster, Ohio. It offers students an all-expense-paid opportunity to learn, meet other young industry leaders and network with a range of contacts.

Applications are due by November 10, 2021, and can be submitted at https://certifiedangusbeef.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=134.

Selected applicants will be contacted by phone by Thanksgiving. For questions, contact Kara Lee at Klee@certifiedangusbeef.com.