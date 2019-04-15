Jim Buttles and Morgan Fitzsimmons have been selected as the next class of participants in Wisconsin Pork Association’s Pork Mentorship Program. The pork mentorship program, which has a strong focus on career development, is designed to expand students’ knowledge of the swine industry, provide opportunities to network with pork industry leaders, help identify future career goals, and create valuable connections with potential employers.
Buttles is from Wilson and is currently a junior at UW-River Falls, majoring in animal science with minors in food and dairy science. He manages a small swine herd, raising and selling pigs for youth swine projects. His career goals include working in the meat industry and continuing to grow his swine herd.
Fitzsimmons is from Mineral Point and is completing her freshman year at Iowa State University. She originally planned to major in animal science or ag studies, but after completing a year as a Wisconsin FFA Officer, Morgan found a stronger interest in agriculture communications. In the future, she plans to find a career in agriculture media and outreach.
Now through the end of 2019, Buttles and Fitzsimmons will complete a series of job shadows and attend both state and national pork industry events, including World Pork Expo and the Wisconsin State Fair. They will also take part in WPA meetings and complete a special project.
Any individuals or businesses interested in offering job shadow opportunities to the pork mentorship program participants, or who would like to become involved in this program in another way, are encouraged to contact the WPA office at 608-723-7551 or email mmasters@wppa.org.