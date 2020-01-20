UW-Extension and Wisconsin DNR are co-hosting a series of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation Update meetings throughout Wisconsin in late January and early February. The meetings are specifically designed for WPDES permitted CAFO owners and managers, producers considering expansion, nutrient management plan writers and engineers. Each meeting will provide updated information on new policies, production site considerations, facility evaluation, and nutrient management and Snap Plus updates.
Meetings will take place in Green Bay, Luxemburg, New London, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Dodgeville, Marshfield, Eau Claire and Jefferson. Each event is $45, or $55 after the early registration deadline, and includes lunch.
Wisconsin has over 300 CAFOs throughout the state and these meetings offer an opportunity for owners, managers, advisors, and other CAFO stakeholders to receive updated information to help meet permit requirements. The meetings also provide an opportunity for permittees to learn about new report submission processes and learn tips for managing nutrients and keeping water out of the system. Each meeting will feature information on understanding the geology and water under the farm, and a panel of local farmers and manure haulers who will discuss different management changes to widen manure application windows.
“In addition to the rule changes, at this year’s meeting we will be discussing practical tips and tricks producers can use to minimize runoff concerns and meet nutrient reduction goals in ways that fit with existing management techniques,” said Kevin Erb of the Division of Extension who is hosting the meeting.
More information on the meetings and individual meeting brochures can be accessed at conservationprotraining.org/upcoming-trainings/. Registration for the meetings in Green Bay, Luxemburg, New London and Fond du Lac, and Manitowoc can be done online at tinyurl.com/2020-CAFO-Meeting.
For more information, contact Erb at 920-391-4652 or kevin.erb@wisc.edu.