While Wisconsin is known as “America’s Dairyland,” interest in raising beef cattle is on the rise.
A recent USDA census showed that a majority of cow/calf operations have less than 50 head of cattle, but raise nearly one third of the U.S. calf crop annually. With a plentiful supply of out-of-use dairy farm operations and pasture land available, many who work off the farm or have retired from dairying find raising beef cattle a natural fit for their available facilities.
A UW-Extension Beef Cow/Calf producer meeting is being offered to producers of all sizes and the agriculture professionals who service their operations. The Dec. 3 evening’s agenda will include refreshments and speakers. Speaker topics will include Aerica Bjurstrom, Kewaunee County Extension Educator, presenting on Renovations to Retired Dairy Facilities to Accommodate Beef; and Josh Kamps, Lafayette County Extension Educator, presenting on Getting Cows ready for Calving.
The meeting will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Walworth County Government Center, located at 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. There is a small registration fee of $5.
This beef cow/calf meeting is sponsored by the Extension Beef Team. For more information please contact Jim Versweyveld, Walworth County Agriculture Educator at 262-741-4962.