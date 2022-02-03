The Wisconsin Beef Council is seeking dedicated individuals to serve as Wisconsin Beef Ambassadors.
Designed to extend the Checkoff-funded national Masters of Beef Advocacy (MBA) program, the Wisconsin Beef Ambassador Team exists to increase the reach and impact of the Wisconsin Beef Council through the voices of Wisconsin beef and dairy farmers and industry members themselves.
The first Wisconsin Beef Ambassador Team was established in 2020 and served as a resource for community events, media interviews, Beef in the Classroom visits, social media advocacy, and more. Selected individuals will receive additional advocacy training and support to become effective spokespeople for Wisconsin’s beef industry.
Anyone interested in this program is encouraged to apply. To be eligible, applicants must be 18 or older as of Jan. 1, reside in the state of Wisconsin, and must be Masters of Beef Advocacy (MBA) certified by the application deadline. Those interested in completing their MBA can do so by visiting mastersofbeefadvocacy.com. The estimated length of this self-guided course is 3 hours and 30 minutes.
Anyone interested in receiving more information may contact Kaitlyn Riley, Wisconsin Beef Council Director of Communications and Outreach. She will serve as a constant point of contact for state advocates. Riley can be reached at kriley@beeftips.com, or 608-833-9944.