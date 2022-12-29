Ben Country Photo Jan 2021 Cattle Running in Snow in Town of Maple Grove

 Photo by Benjamin Wideman

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is launching the latest review of standards used to regulate siting and expansion of large livestock farms.

A committee met for the first time Thursday as part of the review, which was broadcast on Wisconsin Eye. Every four years, the agency must convene a group of experts to provide technical input on the standards used in the state’s livestock siting law, which was first enacted in 2006.